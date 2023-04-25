Rishi Sunak’s ‘duh’ moment is top company for seven long years





Labor has spotted an opportunity to fill the void. Rachel Reeves and Jonathan Reynolds, shadow chancellor and business secretary respectively, have held dozens of meetings with leaders (the shadow chancellor recently claimed to have met with 387 chief executives in the 18 months before the start of this year). While some in the business community are wary of Labor figures telling them what they want to hear and complain about a lack of concrete policies, the vast majority are full of praise for the level of commitment parties and their apparent openness to ideas. It says as much about what the Tories have failed to do as it does about Labour’s hardline approach. So can the relationship between the Conservatives and UK plc be restored? Sure (although it might take a while before the affinity is as symbiotic as it once was). If there’s one thing Tories and business have in common, it’s pragmatism—if better relations work for both parties, that’s what they get. Moreover, the Conservatives now have the right kind of spokesperson. Sunak has had a successful career in the financial industry and is fluent in business language. Nobody says LinkedIn is their favorite social media platform unless it really is. (One can imagine the prime minister writing one of those tedious, humble articles about how drinking Mexican Coca-Cola and wearing cashmere hoodies boosts his productivity.) But pragmatism works both ways. Business leaders want to spend their time as efficiently as possible. This may mean that they decide it is more useful to build relationships with whoever is most likely to be in power after the next election. Right now, it doesn’t look like it will be the Conservatives. More importantly, politicians on all sides need to understand what it really means to be the party of business these days. Even though Labor and, more recently, Sunak have begun to work out the background music, there are still big questions about the substance.

