Key equipment shipped together in India and China: New Nuclear





April 25, 2023 Russia’s Rosatom says two reactor vessels and eight steam generators are being shipped to Kudankulam Unit 5 in India and Tianwan Unit 7 in China, calling it the first time two sets of such equipment have been shipped together. time from a production site. The journey begins (Image: Rosatom) The combined weight of the components is 3400 tonnes, with the shipment traveling first by road from Atommash in the Volgodonsk region of Russia to a specialist factory dock before being transported by barge to St. Petersburg from where they will travel by sea to be delivered to India and China. Igor Kotov, General Director of JSC Atomenergomash, said: “Atommash proves once again that it is ready to face all the most complex production tasks… wWe also express our gratitude to our foreign partners: Chinese colleagues, in cooperation with whom the construction of the seventh power unit of the Tianwan nuclear power plant is underway, and Indians in the creation of unit No. Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.” The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is about 100 kilometers from the port city of Tuticorin in the state of Tamil Nadu at the southern tip of India. The Russian export project has two large VVER-1000 reactors in operation while four more are currently under construction. Units 3 and 4 began construction in 2017 and Units 5 and 6 followed in 2021. In June 2018, Russia and China signed four agreements, including for the construction of two VVER-1200 reactors as units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan power plant in Jiangsu province, the work of which has been launched in May 2021 at a ceremony attended by video link Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tianwan 7 and 8 are expected to be commissioned in 2026-2027. Research and writing by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Key-equipment-shipped-together-to-India-and-China The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos