Sweden’s NATO membership is at stake with Turkey’s election

ANKARA There is wide acceptance among NATO members that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, waging a nationalist campaign, is block Swedish offer for domestic purposes before the elections. It also means that when Turkey goes to the polls on May 14, it will do more than decide the country’s national future, it will likely also determine Sweden’s future with NATO.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of military non-alignment and asked to join the US-led defense alliance. But Erdogan unexpectedly blocked NATO offers, demanding action against dozens of suspects Ankara associates with banned Kurdish militants and a failed coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan also asked Nordic countries to lift their formal and informal arms embargo against Turkey.

The two countries took steps to resolve the issue, particularly after signing a memorandum of understanding with Turkey in June, and ending their arms embargo against Ankara, but remained stuck until the end of 2022.

Then Erdogan, again suddenly, dropped his opposition to Finland joining, saying the Finns had taken the necessary steps. NATO members acted quickly, allowing Finland to join the alliance on April 4, with Sweden left out.

RELATED: UK denies talks with Turkey on building submarines, despite Erdogan’s comments

Two people familiar with Turkish government thinking told Breaking Defense that Erdogan decided to drop his opposition to Finland’s NATO bid to relieve pressure from the West ahead of the election, so he could focus on domestic politics.

Turkey wanted to show that it rewards progress and that it does not categorically and ideologically block the Nordic countries, an informed person said. Finland was a little collateral, the problems with Sweden are real.

NATO circles are optimistic that after the election things could change. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said, “We fully expect Sweden to become a NATO member by the time of the Vilnius summit in July. But whether Erdogan stays in power, and to what extent, can determine the next steps for Sweden’s candidacy.

There are three scenarios at play: Erdogen wins, Erdogen loses, or a divided government, each with its own likely impact on the Swedish question. .

The simplest answer for Sweden would be for Erdogen to lose his grip on power. A median of 10 polls taken in April shows Turkey’s opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu leading the first round of elections by three points. There is a growing chance that Kilicdaroglu will emerge victorious, even if he has to go to a second round and a second vote, which will be held if necessary on May 28.

Unal Cevikoz, Kilicdaroglu’s chief adviser, has said in various public speeches since last year that Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) primarily supports Sweden’s NATO membership. Cevikoz said in a parliamentary speech in March that his party respected steps taken by Sweden to address Turkish concerns.

Following all these [steps], we hope that in the future there will be a development that will not harm the friendship between Turkey and Sweden, he said. It will be a positive step [if] Sweden will become a member of NATO.

Cevikoz told media last week that if Kilicdaroglu emerges victorious, Sweden’s bid could be approved ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12. However, he warned that a new government and parliament would not be in place until mid-June, about a month before the summit, and there might not be enough time to ratify the request.

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, noted that if Kilicdaroglu emerged victorious in the second round on May 28, there would not be much time to complete the ratification process. But he thinks the government could still pave a way for Sweden.

The government could go to Vilnius with an official promise that it would approve Sweden’s candidacy as soon as possible, Ulgen told Breaking Defence. And that might be politically enough.

Ulgen warns that the new government would still need to see some sort of progress from the Swedish authorities in the fight against terrorism, possibly executive measures such as investigations against terrorism-related institutes and their funding.

However, the government would be inclined to approve it as it would like to make a fresh start with NATO and the West, he added. Sweden should help the new government in this regard.

A more complicated scenario is a split parliament, where Kilicdaroglu is president but Erdogan retains the majority. In this case, the new government would have to convince the Erdogan-led political alliance to carry out the process, Ulgen added, and how would that happen?

But what if Erdogan retains the presidency? All hope would not be lost for Sotckholm, as Ulgen does not believe Erdogan would ever block Sweden’s membership, especially given the annoyance he has caused other NATO allies and the risk resulting economic impact, particularly from the United States.

Sweden played an active role in the earthquake donors’ conference as president of the EU Council and provided substantial aid to Turkey, he said. Moreover, if you consider the state of the Turkish economy and the depletion of the reserves of the Turkish Central Bank, it is necessary to establish a more sensible policy towards the West.

A second person with knowledge of the Turkish government’s thinking told Breaking Defense that if Erdogen retained power, he would want to see moves from Sweden on counterterrorism efforts before loosening his grip.

The Swedes themselves told Turkish officials there was little they could do until June 1, when the amendments would come into effect, the person said. But they can take concrete administrative steps to satisfy Turkish concerns ahead of the Vilnius summit and there is still a chance for them to become a NATO member by then.

The person reiterated that Turkey primarily supports Sweden’s membership and that actions rather than words on terrorism would solve the problem. In other words: Erdogen might be ready to negotiate if he could tell the national electorate that we forced Sweden to deliver what they wanted.

After all, Erdogan has said in the past that he would not approve of Finland joining NATO while he was alive, but he did so in a surprising reversal after the Finns held their promise. With the elections behind him, Erdogen may well decide that he has more to gain from repairing relations with the West than from exacerbating tensions.