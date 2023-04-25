Trump is on trial for rape. He hesitated to use the word.





Donald Trump, who is accused of rape, is unlikely to appear in court to defend himself against the charge. The former president declined the opportunity to appear at the trial which begins today, he explained through his lawyer, because of the logistical burdens his presence would impose at the courthouse and in New York. where civil proceedings take place. It seems he doesn’t want to be an inconvenience.

But Trump will be an inescapable presence as the trial unfolds. Writer E. Jean Carroll is suing him for damages related to the allegation she made in 2019, which he vehemently denied: that Trump, having met her in a New York department store in the 1990s, drove her into a dressing room and raped her. Defamation and assault and battery are issues in the lawsuit, the latter action made possible by a New York state law that provides a one-year time limit for adult victims of sexual assault to sue. civil action after the expiration of the criminal limitation period. Carroll is also suing Trump in a separate defamation case, based on derogatory comments he made in response to her accusation; the progress of this case may depend in part on the outcome of the ongoing trial. Jury selection will begin today, with arguments expected throughout the week.

Trump attempted to dismiss Carroll’s claims both narrowly. His attorneys have tried and failed to have both cases dismissed and at large. You can read the empty excuse Trump offered for his non-appearance at the trial in the same vein: as a continuation of his efforts to downplay Carroll’s accusation, undermine his credibility and paint his story as a prank. Trump made these attempts not only in public statements, but also in sworn testimony. In January, Lewis Kaplan, the federal judge hearing the two Carrolls cases, ordered a partial unsealing of depositions Carroll and Trump had made in October 2022 for the defamation suit. The portions of the transcripts made available detail the disputed events of that day as well as their public consequences. In them, Trump repeats his familiar insults. But he also recognizes, apparently in spite of himself, the seriousness of Carroll’s assertion. She’s accusing me of rape or rape, the worst thing you can do, the worst accusation, Trump says. In testimony that found the former president ranting, raving and generally resisting the word rape itself, it was a rare moment of clarity.

Carroll had also been hesitant to use the word rape, she made it clear: the word had seemed too loaded, too austere, to describe what she said happened in that dressing room. She does not use the term in the book excerpt, published in 2019 in New York magazine, in which she first went public with her claim. According to her account, the interaction began when she met Trump at Bergdorf Goodman. He told her he wanted to buy clothes for someone else as a gift, she claims, and asked her to try on his selection. As she writes in her excerpt:

As soon as the dressing room door is closed, he throws himself on me, pushes me against the wall, banging my head quite violently and puts his mouth against my lips. He grabs both of my arms and pushes me against the wall a second time, and as I become aware of his size, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and tucks his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my pantyhose.

She fought him, she claims, as he raped her.

I’m wearing a pair of Barneys four-inch black patent leather high heels, which make me about six foot one, and I try to stomp her foot. I try to push him away with my free hand for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other and finally I get a knee high enough to push him off and I turn around, open the door and I run out of the dressing room.

It wasn’t until Carroll told a friend about the alleged assault, she says in the deposition, that she found the language for it. Lisa shocked me on the call, Carroll said. She told me that I had been raped.

Did that come to mind? asks Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

No, replies Carroll.

Elsewhere in his deposition, Carroll explains his initial reluctance to go public with his claims. Have you ever considered presenting your account before #MeToo? Habba asks.

Never, replies Carroll.

Why not?

I’m just going to say something that even amazes me because women who have been raped are considered less in this society, are considered spoiled property, are considered rather stupid to allow themselves to be molested. I mean, even you have to say, did you scream? I mean, every woman who admits to being assaulted has to answer this question: Why didn’t you scream, why didn’t you come forward when you did, why didn’t you come forward before ? And so, no, I wouldn’t have been fired.

Carroll, throughout the deposition, acknowledges the cultural reality of rape: the suspicion placed on those who say it happened to them, the impulse to blame them, the stigma that follows. Trump, on the other hand, repeatedly describes his allegation as merely a political tactic, an extra effort, led by anonymous enemies, to bring him down. He repeatedly attacks Carroll: in his testimony, he treats his sanity (sick, really sick, sick, mentally) as a refrain. He dismisses Carrolls’ lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, as a political operative and threatens to sue her. He also threatens to sue Carroll (I will sue her very strongly). He writes off Judge Kaplan (no relation to Carrolls attorney) as not being a fan of mine. He returns to his favorite role as a cable television critic to analyze a Carroll appearance on CNN and completely twists the claims she made during the segment. At one point, he launches into a dig at Joe Biden. At another point, via his dismissal of this publication report on Trump’s bashing of Americans who died in a war hoax, a total hoax, a failed magazine, he launches into a dig at The Atlantic.

It’s all extremely familiar: distracting, deflecting, flooding the area with shit. The strategy has proven successful for him in the past, both with respect to Carroll’s claims and with respect to those of other women over 20 who have accused him of sexual misconduct. (Trump has denied all of their claims.) It’s the same tactic Trump allegedly demanded of Brett Kavanaugh when the then-Supreme Court nominee was credibly accused of assault: rage. Sell ​​it. Make the indignation so incandescent that the heat consumes everything else.

But the reduced scope of the trial will likely limit Trump’s ability to use his typical antics. The case will be based on a binary question: did he rape Carroll or not? The question is vast and consequential. This helps explain why Trump seemed to resist talking about it in layman’s terms. Robbie Kaplan, in the deposition, asks him about public statements he made about Carroll from 2019 to 2022. Carrolls claims, Trump wrote in one of them, that he passed out on her in the locker room.

What does fainting mean? Kaplan asks.

It would be a word, Trump replies, maybe accurate or not, having to do with him talking and talking [sic] that she does an act that she thinks has happened, which has not happened. And it’s a nicer word than the word that starts with an F, and it would be a word that I used because I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word.

Kaplan looked up fainting in the dictionary, she notes. Did Trump mean to pass out with extreme emotion?

Well, that’s kind of what she said I did to her, Trump replies. She passed out with great emotion.

Clearly that’s not what Carroll is saying. But Trump’s escape also acknowledges, in its own way, the vastness of the claims it has made. Swoon just isn’t a word that most people use unless they try to avoid using another one.

Carroll’s libel case against Trump preceded the current one: By denying his allegations in such a disparaging and personal way, Carroll argued, the former president damaged her reputation. This claim will hover over the trial as it moves forward this week. The proceedings themselves, for this and other reasons, are likely to be particularly complicated as lawyers scramble to find impartial jurors and debate which evidence is admissible and which is beyond trial. Yet the stakes in all of this are painfully clear. The trial will make Carroll one of the few Trump accusers to have her day in court. And he will decide if the man who has earned so many epithets over the years deserves one more: rapist.

