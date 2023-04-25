A skinny shot is no magic bullet for obesity and no excuse to let the junk food companies off the hook | Sarah Bosley

HMankind has been freed from the threat of disease through wondrous life-changing inventions, from smallpox injections to Covid vaccinations. With all due respect, I don’t think the so-called skinny jab is one of them.

A boom in injectable weight-loss drugs, such as Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a type 2 diabetes biologic containing semaglutide, has promised to revolutionize the treatment of obesity in recent months. For some people with serious health issues related to obesity, these appetite suppressants will indeed be a lifesaver. Trials show Wegovy can help people lose 15% of their body weight, and the drug has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) for use in the NHS. This is good news for people whose health is already suffering.

But weekly injections, such as Novo Nordisks previously daily injectables, Saxenda, are used to treat obesity, not to prevent it. Meanwhile, rates of obesity-related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cancers, heart attacks and strokes, are rising worldwide. Diabetes UK has just released a sobering report showing a growing impact on young people. There are 4.3million people in the UK with diabetes, 90% of whom have type 2. The numbers are rising fastest in people under 40. There was a time when type 2 diabetes was almost unheard of in young people. Now, that’s no surprise.

Skinny jabs might seem like an easy fix, and to pharma’s delight, they’ve been embraced by a Hollywood elite, as well as Elon Musk, who tweeted that he used Wegovy. Novo Nordisk has made every effort to meet demand. He expects record operating profits this year. Novo Nordisk also has Ozempic, which is supposed to be reserved for patients with type 2 diabetes, but has been hype on TikTok last year, while people raved about its non-prescription use for weight loss. Other companies have similar medications in progress.

Obesity is the most visible driver of type 2 diabetes, which can have dire consequences, including blindness and amputation of feet. But it’s highly likely to do other damage as well.

It should not be forgotten though that obesity puts people at a higher risk of ending up in intensive care with Covid. Boris Johnson is living proof of that. Shortly after his recovery, a chastised Boris embarked on an offensive against food companies, pledging to get rid of bogof (buy one, get one free) deals in supermarkets and ban junk food advertising ahead of the TV turnaround to protect children.

Later he launched the initiative in the long grass after backbench pressuredelaying change on the fallacious grounds that junk food prices shouldn’t rise when the cost of living hits the poor hard, without suggesting subsidizing better food instead, of course.

Yet it is prevention efforts like these that are so badly needed, rather than injections once diseases develop. Curb the marketing of junk food helps protect children from excessive weight gain. And adults, although no one says so, since adults have to make their own choices. The government slowdown is the result of pressure from the food and beverage industry, which contributes significantly to the country’s GDP.

We suffer from the rampant marketing of highly palatable sweet, salty and fatty foods by corporations that have grown to gigantic size. The companies that dominate our eating habits with the cookies and pies they make in huge factories are hardly going to market us bananas or broccoli. The best they have done is to reduce the salt a bit and reduce the sugar in some of their soft drinks. It’s DIY around the edges.

Governments want a quick fix, and these drugs seem to offer one. Health Secretary Steve Barclay welcomes Wegovy’s arrival on the scene. Government officials are reportedly drawing up plans for pharmaceutical companies to bid on multibillion-pound contracts to supply the drugs, and Barclay hopes, according to the Timesto reverse the obesity epidemic without any nanny state action.

But it’s not a miracle hit. These weekly injections must be combined with a low-calorie diet and exercises that people already find difficult. Diets are no fun and the body resists starvation, so weight loss slows down over time.

But, similarly, once people stop injecting these new drugs, the pounds can pile on. People may have to stay there for years or even for life. We do not yet know the consequences of this. Like bariatric surgery, which reduces the size of the stomach, they should be reserved as a treatment for people at high risk of disease. Either way, they take a lot of the fun out of food because they suppress the appetite, as my fellow restaurant critic Jay Rayner points out.

The shift to the quick fix of drugs, far from addressing our crisis of junk food and sedentary living, is woefully shortsighted. Foresight’s flagship report in 2007 showed us the way, comparing obesity to the climate crisis in the scale of change we need to make, calling on governments to promote healthy diets, redesign our cities to keep people going and help change societal values ​​towards food.

Since then, governments have tiptoed around it. But without a head-on approach, encouraging healthy lifestyles and starting with taxing junk food and subsidizing real healthy food, global obesity will continue to rise. Jabs won’t curb obesity. Preventing it in the first place is the only way.