The rape trial of E. Jean Carroll v. Trump goes on trial





Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the civil case that writer E. Jean Carroll has brought against former President Donald Trump claiming he raped her in the 1990s.

The former “Ask E. Jean” advice columnist filed a lawsuit against the 45th president in November, claiming he forced himself on her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1995 or 1996.

The lawsuit also accuses Trump, 76, of defaming Carroll, 79, when he publicly denied her allegations and claimed he did not know her.

The trial in Manhattan federal court is expected to last between five and seven days.

Jurors selected to hear the case will remain anonymous throughout the proceedings, given the public scrutiny and potential harassment and threats they may face, the judge handling the case said last month. .

Carroll, who attorneys have said will attend the entire trial, is listed as a potential witness for the plaintiff and is expected to testify.

Trump is listed as a defense witness, but his attorneys have not confirmed he will speak — or even attend the trial.

Parties to civil cases are not required to be present at trial.

Last week, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina demanded that the jury be told that if the ex-president did not show up in court it would be due to the security ‘logistical burdens’ his appearance would bring with a bid which Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan later denied.

Carroll’s civil trial for rape and libel against Donald Trump takes place on Tuesday.AP

Even if he chooses not to testify, jurors will likely see video clips of Trump’s testimony that are on a trial evidence list that Carroll’s attorneys have said they have the right to play if Trump doesn’t take the stand. witness stand.

Jurors can also hear from two of Carroll’s friends who she says she told about the alleged attack, as well as two other Trump sexual assault accusers, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who are all on the witness list and may be called to testify. by Carroll’s team, according to court records.

Kaplan is also allowing Carroll’s team to play for jurors an excerpt from the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women.

Jury selection will begin in the case in Manhattan federal court.

Jurors could also see Trump’s Oct. 12, 2022 post on his Truth Social media platform in which he denied the rape charge, claimed he didn’t know Carroll, said she wasn’t physically her type and seemed to imply that she had invented the alleged lie to increase book sales.

Carroll claims the Oct. 12 message hurt her emotionally and damaged her reputation and career.

The only potential witness listed for the defense other than Trump is a psychiatrist who will likely be called to testify about the psychological damage Carroll claims to have suffered.

Prior to trial, Trump’s attorney had asked Kaplan to tell the jury, “The defendant’s absence from this case, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause to the courthouse and New York. ”

“As a result, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify,” Tacopina wrote.

Kaplan replied that “the court has nothing to excuse” since parties are not required to be present at trial in civil cases.

“Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both,” the judge said. “He is also free to do neither of those things.”

As for Trump’s arguments that coming to court would be a security burden, the judge said Trump’s team had plenty of time to work out the logistics since the trial was scheduled for February.

Carroll alleges that Trump committed the sexual assault in a department store fitting room in the mid-1990s. Steven Hirsch

When Trump appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court to face trial on a 34-count indictment earlier this month, law enforcement stepped up security measures across the city as well as near the courthouse and inside the building. He pleaded not guilty in this case.

Manhattan civil attorney Imran Ansari told the Post that if Trump does not show up at the federal trial, it could hurt how the jury perceives him.

“Failing to show up for trial sends a horrible message to the jury,” Ansari said.

The trial is expected to last five to seven days.REUTERS

And if Trump doesn’t attend or skips large parts of the trial, Carroll’s lawyers can argue “it shows his contempt for the plaintiff, the trial process and the jury who are there every day themselves,” explained Ansari.

In a separate lawsuit from 2019, Carroll sued Trump for defamation over statements he made in June of that year denying his attack charges.

That case is pending before an appeals court over whether Trump could be prosecuted since he was president when he made the comments.

Trump is separately facing a criminal case for allegedly silent money payments made to two women to keep them quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump. Steven Hirsch for NY Post

In both lawsuits, Carroll alleged that in 1995 or 1996, she bumped into Trump at the Fifth Avenue department store where they exchanged pleasantries before Trump rushed her into the dressing room and assaulted her. .

Once inside the dressing room, Trump allegedly pushed Carroll against the wall while banging her head and kissing her, according to the suit.

She tried to push him away but he grabbed her by the arms, pushing her against the wall and banging her head again before raping her, according to the prosecution.

Carroll confided in two friends, one of whom told her to go to the police. But Carroll didn’t end up telling her story until two decades later, sparked by the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal and the #MeToo movement that followed.

An embattled Trump also faces a separate $250 million fraud prosecution from the New York Attorney General’s office and a criminal case related to his alleged silent payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal over their claims they had affairs with Trump.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, declined to comment. Trump’s team did not return requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/25/e-jean-carrolls-rape-suit-against-trump-heads-to-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos