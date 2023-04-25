Bidens balance sheet: Weak figures, but in Donald Trump, a precious foil





President Biden begins his campaign for a second term in a position that is both enviable and unenviable. Unenviable as the country remains in a bad mood, his approval ratings are low and there is little enthusiasm for his candidacy. Enviable because Donald Trump, who at the moment is Bidens’ most likely opponent, is an ideal foil to make the election a choice and not a referendum.

Bidens’ announcement video released Tuesday morning echoed his 2020 campaign video, with imagery and language that places the former president and his supporters at the center of a 2024 message. Biden will operate in part on his legislative record and his desire to finish the job, as he said in the video. But just as much, he will continue to warn voters, as he did in 2020 and 2022, of the dangers ahead if Trump wins the White House and the policies of a Trump-dominated Republican Party.

Incumbent presidents typically win re-election, but few presidents Trump is recent to have such low ratings as Bidens early in his campaign. His approval rating in a new NBC News poll stands at 41%. On the economy, its 38 percent. In that same poll, 70% of Americans said they did not want him to run for re-election, including 45% of those who identify as Democrats.

By conventional measures, these numbers would traditionally spell defeat for an incumbent president or, at best, an uphill struggle to win. But we don’t live in typical times, said Republican pollster Bill McInturff. Despite Bidens’ low numbers today, we all need to be aware that we were in a different world with a different Republican nominee to Donald Trump changing the equation from what we were used to.

Republicans saw the effects of this in the midterm elections, when, according to the numbers, they seemed poised for major gains in both the House and the Senate. Instead, as Biden and the Democrats worked to make Trump and what Biden called extreme Republicans MAGA (Make America Great Again) the focus of the election, and the abortion issue generated votes for Democrats, Republicans emerged with only a narrow majority in the House. and still a minority in the Senate.

Biden is counting on that same equation to change the terms of the 2024 election. Trump must first run his own campaign for the nomination, and while he’s the frontrunner, he’s no shoo-in. But Bidens advisers have long assumed that Trump would become the Republican nominee in 2024. In many ways, that’s the best possible match for Biden.

It won’t be a 2020 rerun, however, even if Trump ends up being the Republican nominee. Four years ago, Biden was the challenger who could pose as the antidote to the chaos and division of the Trump years, the quiet but experienced hand that would save the country from an aberrant incumbent.

Although he will try to do it again, Biden doesn’t have the luxury of focusing solely on that message. Today he is the incumbent, with a record, domestic and international, that he must uphold as well as promote a record that, despite clear achievements over the past two years, remains murky in the minds of many voters.

It’s a record Republicans will attack daily, as they did on Tuesday, with claims that four more years of Biden’s presidency would leave the country with more inflation, more crime in cities, more immigrants without papers crossing the border and with smaller families. easy.

Biden signaled in his video one way this campaign will be different that it will focus more on freedom and the protection of rights, whether it’s abortion, the right to vote or identity. of gender. One of the first images in the video is of a person holding a sign stating that abortion is health care, and Biden’s first word is freedom. At a time when Republicans have sought to restrict rights, Biden is betting more people want to protect and expand them and that he can make this a winning issue.

But winning the economic argument is also critical to Biden’s re-election campaign, which is equally or perhaps more important than the debate over cultural and social issues. He may point to strong jobs numbers and other clues, but inflation and fears the economy could slide into recession are making it harder for Biden to proclaim his morning in America.

Until the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, Trump was seen as presiding over a strong economy. That perception remains a potential attribute for the former president, who in many other ways would run in a general election littered with a track record of controversy, lies and legal entanglements. Trump was recently indicted in New York for money paid to an adult film actress and falsifying business records. He faces the possibility of three more indictments in other ongoing investigations.

Bidens’ domestic travels this year have been used extensively to promote his case, particularly the bipartisan infrastructure package, the bipartisan bill to revive semiconductor manufacturing and the major investments in the fight against climate change contained in what has been called the Inflation Reduction Act. But the politician in the pulpit of intimidation is struggling to break through. Most voters still know little about these measures, and changing them will be a campaign focus throughout the year.

Their job is to sell all the historic stuff they’ve done, said Jim Messina, who was the campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and works with a Biden-supporting super PAC. Swing voters don’t know that and need to hear it over and over. The first task is to talk about their file. This sets up the narrative that the job is not yet done.

Biden has avoided a potential obstacle to a successful re-election campaign, a serious primary challenge. Before the midterm elections in November, talk of a possible challenge was common. But with Democrats exceeding midterm expectations, the party once again consolidated around the president. As in 2020, the argument that Biden is in the best position to hold the White House against Trump again worked in his favor.

Still, he presided over a sometimes turbulent party. Engaging young voters and liberal parties will be essential. He rubbed shoulders with the liberal wing of his party throughout his presidency; they will continue to push him to adopt their agenda more and more. In the end, however, they will be with him.

Faiz Shakir, who was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) presidential campaign manager in 2020, said liberals might seem lukewarm in offering their endorsement of Bidens’ performance, if only because they continue to pressure him to embrace their agenda more. But if you put me in the voting booth and ask me yes or no about Joe Biden, he said, it’s 100% yes.

Shakir sees Bidens’ strength as the leader of a coalition that has found ways to accommodate the left while maintaining its own authenticity. He’s doing it better than many, and for that reason I think he’s heading into this re-election from a stronger position than even the numbers suggest, he said.

Many Democrats who say they don’t want Biden to run again cite his age, 80, as the main reason. Against Trump, who is 76, the age issue might matter less, though the energy of both candidates might come into play. Biden was able to avoid many active campaigns in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2024, voters may want to see a stronger candidate. Against anyone other than Trump against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example, the generational issue would be front and center.

The 2024 campaign could see something of a role reversal from the normal re-election campaign, with as much or more attention given to the former president than the incumbent, which could ultimately work to Bidens’ advantage, despite what the statistics show about his political position. As Republican strategist Russ Schriefer said of Biden, I see a candidate with a lot of vulnerabilities, but not to be underestimated.

