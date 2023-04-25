New book reveals Boris Johnson’s shock after Brexit win in Britain





Author Anthony Selden has written about the reigns of every British ruler, from Margaret Thatcher to David Cameron. Now he has written about Boris Johnson with Raymond Newell. The book, which will be released on May 4, is based on conversations with inside sources. An excerpt published in British media on Monday described the days following a Brexit victory. Boris Johnson is said to be pacing his living room ‘face ashen and confused’ mumbling that they have no plan. The Independent. – I did not think about it. I don’t think that will happen. Shit, what are we gonna do? Boris Johnson would have said, according to the book. Protesters knocked on the window The authors also write that “those who knew Johnson well never saw him more frightened and horrified than at this moment of triumph”. Oliver Luce, adviser to Boris Johnson when he was prime minister, said he believed it was a miscalculation on Johnson’s part. – He considered it a win-win situation. “If I lose, I will position myself as a Eurosceptic hero and have a good starting position to win the party leadership next time. If we win, I will become prime minister,” he said. After the victory, Johnson left his home for a victory party with other Brexiteers. As he was driven away, the street outside was filled with protesters who crashed into the window. – Boris looked on with fear. He looked straight ahead and realized everything had changed from now on, a source with access to the book said. betrayal of a friend After the resignation of Conservative leader and ‘Remain’ advocate David Cameron, the battle for the leadership of the party began. For Boris Johnson, it was an opportunity to get the job he had been pursuing for so long, but suddenly another Vote Leave friend stood against him. Hours earlier, Boris Johnson’s campaign manager Michael Gove had announced his candidacy: – Boris cannot provide leadership or build or unite the team to move this country forward. The statement would have brought Boris Johnson to tears. – A colleague of his says in the book that it was one of the few times I saw him in tears. Boris Johnson has not commented on the contents of the book. Learn more: The minister resigned for intimidation Learn more: Thatcher’s Controversial Chancellor of the Exchequer dies Learn more: Boris Johnson denies lying while ‘participating’ Want to learn more about how GP works with quality journalism? Read our code of conduct Here. Share Share Share



