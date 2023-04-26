Jokowi’s Power Orchestration to Preserve Flagship Project





Jakarta: The orchestration of power allegedly led by President Joko Widodo in laying out the political map for the 2024 presidential election would aim to maintain the flagship project. Jokowi does not want unfinished projects to be left on hold by the next president. "The president wants to make sure that projects that are beacons in nature must be able to operate in a sustainable way. This is why the political legacy must continue," said the political observer of the National Research Agency. and Innovation (BRIN), Wasisto Raharjo Jati, when contacted. Indonesian mediaTuesday, April 25, 2023. According to him, it is important for President Jokowi to create a political monument that will become a public memory. Jokowi is considered to have a great interest in ensuring that the memory of his administration continues to be remembered.





Inspire





confuse





Sad



Even though the nomination of a president is always made by political parties vying for elections and coalitions of political parties, Wasisto believes that references to heads of state are still important as a matter to consider. The reference shows Jokowi’s emotional connection to his candidate. The veracity of the use of law enforcement agencies such as the KPK as a political tool cannot be established. Wasisto believes speculation is in a gray space. Additionally, the orchestration of Jokowi’s power tends to be symbolic and often creates multiple interpretations. “Because the orchestration of power is not always visible and the mechanism is there, we also do not necessarily know what is suspected. It could be like that, it could not be,” he said. he explains. Previously, constitutional law professor Denny Indrayana argued that President Jokowi was using the KPK as a political tool in the 2024 elections. After the revision of the Corruption Eradication Commission Act in 2019, the KPK made part of the executive power and can therefore be used. to hug friends as well as beat opponents. Denny believes that efforts to rein in the KPK are in line with another strategy pursued by Jokowi, which is to use court cases as a political bargaining tool to force the leadership of political parties to form a coalition for the 2024 presidential election. According to him, several elites of political parties have ulcers in cases of alleged corruption. “Finally, many parties are not free to determine the direction of their presidential election strategy as they are held hostage to court cases that make them political prisoners,” Denny said. Don’t forget to follow other news and follow accounts Google News Medcom.id (AZF)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/politik/GbmMqELb-orkestrasi-kekuasaan-jokowi-untuk-pertahankan-proyek-mercusuar

