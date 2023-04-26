Politics
Gujarat Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
Last update: April 25, 2023, 07:25 IST
This will be the fourth match at the venue of this IPL. (Photo credit: Sportzpics)
Check here the weather forecast, rain forecast and more for the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians
The action returns to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2023 match.
MI suffered a loss in a high-scoring match against Punjab Kings which ended their three-game winning streak. Their death bowling needs improvement and MI hope Jofra Archer steps up.
IPL 2023: Orange Cap Full list of hitters with the most runs, Check here
The GTs, on the other hand, run like a well-oiled machine again. There are a few holes in their batting order, but the bowling was fantastic. With Mohit Sharma on his pace, captain Hardik Pandya seems to have covered all the bases. He now needs his hitters to be more consistent and aware of the conditions.
GT needs its first order to give it a platform for people like David Miller.
Shubman Gill will be key for them.
IPL 2023: Purple Cap Full list of hitters with the most runs, Check here
Presentation report
The Narendra Modi Stadium ground could be batting friendly again. This is a high scoring venue for T20 matches. The captain winning the toss may well choose to play first given that there will be dew later.
IPL Points Table 2023: Check Team Ranking, Team Points, Wins & Losses
Weather report
The weather in Ahmedabad is clear on April 25. The temperature will fluctuate between 26 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.
The wind speed will be around 10-15 km/h and the humidity will be around 19-24%.
GT vs MI Telecast and Live Stream Details
The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live broadcast of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Get the latest cricket news, IPL 2023 live score, orange cap and purple cap holder details here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/gt-vs-mi-weather-forecast-ipl-2023-narendra-modi-stadium-pitch-report-rain-prediction-7627819.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | #MeToo meets Donald Trump in court
- Gujarat Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
- Jokowi’s Power Orchestration to Preserve Flagship Project
- Hollywood’s Weirdest Trend – The Hofstra Chronicle
- Stocks fall on earnings, economy worries
- CDIS building fosters high-tech innovation and collaboration
- Brock to observe National Day of Mourning Friday – The Brock News
- Hear the basic tactics these men use to safely knock on doors in White neighborhoods
- VideoHive – Photo Slideshow [AEP] download
- Death of Harry Belafonte: the singer and actor was 96 years old
- Augustanas Hermange Headlines All-CCIW Men’s Tennis Team
- Lindsay Lohan shows off her new baby bump in a crochet maxi dress – Billboard