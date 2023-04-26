Gujarat Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The action returns to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2023 match.

MI suffered a loss in a high-scoring match against Punjab Kings which ended their three-game winning streak. Their death bowling needs improvement and MI hope Jofra Archer steps up.

The GTs, on the other hand, run like a well-oiled machine again. There are a few holes in their batting order, but the bowling was fantastic. With Mohit Sharma on his pace, captain Hardik Pandya seems to have covered all the bases. He now needs his hitters to be more consistent and aware of the conditions.

GT needs its first order to give it a platform for people like David Miller.

Shubman Gill will be key for them.

Presentation report

The Narendra Modi Stadium ground could be batting friendly again. This is a high scoring venue for T20 matches. The captain winning the toss may well choose to play first given that there will be dew later.

Weather report

The weather in Ahmedabad is clear on April 25. The temperature will fluctuate between 26 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

The wind speed will be around 10-15 km/h and the humidity will be around 19-24%.

GT vs MI Telecast and Live Stream Details

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live broadcast of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

