Reviews | #MeToo meets Donald Trump in court





For many women, Mr. Trump has come to represent male sexual rights. I’ve heard this many times while researching my book on why accusers are often questioned. One woman I spoke to, Marissa Ross, who has written about sexual assault and harassment in the wine industry, explained her fairly typical reaction to the famous Access Hollywood videotape that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Mr. Trump boasts: When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, including grab women’s genitals. When she heard the tape, Ms. Ross told me, I didn’t just hear Donald Trump. I heard all the men who hurt me. It was those boys from high school, it was my ex-boyfriend, it was all those men. For me, and I imagine for many other survivors, it wasn’t just about hearing from Trump. Everyone raped me.

Mr Trump’s election, which followed a campaign in which several women accused him of sexual misconduct, helped catalyze #MeToo. Ms Carroll credits this movement with the power of her own decision to move forward. In the civil complaint, she says she saw Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, and then many others, tell their stories of harassment and rape. As her complaint said, she saw how women had finally changed the public conversation by saying Me Too and demanding accountability.

Now a jury must resolve what the judge in the case, Lewis A. Kaplan of the Federal Court for the District of Manhattan, described in an earlier decision as a case he says, she says. Ms Carroll’s version of events is likely to be corroborated by two friends whom she says she quickly turned to after the attack. His portrayal of Mr. Trump may also be bolstered by the Access Hollywood tape, which the judge allowed into evidence with the testimony of two women who accused Mr. Trump of nonconsensual sex acts, allegations that Mr. Trump denied.

A rape accuser’s testimony alone rarely convinces a jury, so this reinforcement can be helpful, if not essential, in overcoming what I call credibility reduction. Like most accusers, Ms. Carroll will have to overcome formidable hurdles to belief. Even in a civil case like this, where the evidentiary standard is far below that of a criminal prosecution, the accusers face an uphill battle.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers will deploy strategies that are at this point familiar because they are often effective despite capitalizing on myths about abuse. Since Mr. Trump is not expected to testify at trial, his case will likely hinge on whether Ms. Carrolls’ own account is attacked. The defense can insist that they welcomed the exchange of pleasantries that led the two into the locker room, and Ms Carroll’s recollection in her complaint that she continued to laugh after the incident can be used to support this consensus version of events.

