Politics
Why Anthony Seldon’s book on Boris Johnson doesn’t tell the whole story
I’m supposed to stay in control. I am the Fuhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions. This catchy line from Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newells Johnson at 10, their account of Boris Johnson’s three-year spell as Prime Minister, is more revealing than its speaker could have imagined. If Johnson, who expressed his desire to be king of the world as a schoolboy at Eton, was any kind of monarch, he was, in Hamlet’s words, a king of shreds and patches.
Nearly a year into his defenestration, Johnson has sunk into the usual reputational quagmire of second-rate prime ministers. Comparative public benevolence towards Rishi Sunak, a man who, for all his faults, exudes both competence and decency, has shown Sunak’s penultimate predecessor to be an oddly pitiful figure: one who, when he has received the job he dreamed of, finished with an overwhelming majority, wasted it almost immediately amid a failure to pursue far beyond his own interests. He was unlucky to have been handed the poisonous burden of the Covid crisis, but a fundamentally unserious man was unlikely to do a good job in this situation; Falstaff was never going to become Henry V. Johnson’s support for Ukraine, at least proved both essential and statesman-worthy, but that was not enough to redeem his post of prime minister.
Seldon and Newell are therefore faced with the usual problem faced by writers of history so recent that it is practically current: is it too early to pass judgment on Johnson’s premiership, not least because he hinted, with usually deafening subtlety, that he would like another go?
Although the authors of 10-year-old Johnson claim to have interviewed more than 200 witnesses and come up with The Inside Story, there is nothing revealing about it. Many other biographers and commentators have already written, as do Seldon and Newell, of Johnson’s frequent dishonesty, his essential loneliness and lack of ideological conviction, and how his apparent need to be loved has its origins in his itinerant childhood. and competitive. Much has been said during his tenure as Prime Minister himself, and current authors have little to add. Their offerings include the discovery that after Leave won the Brexit referendum, a dismayed Johnson muttered Holy s—, f—, what have we done? ; that the prime minister at the time disdained President Trump as a bit thick; and that the persistent rumor that Johnson had attempted to see the late Queen in person for her weekly audience, despite the health risks to the monarch, was, despite denials at the time, true.
On Johnson’s reluctance to get involved in the culture wars, an anonymous aide remarks: Risky comments about race earlier in his career put him on a sticky wicket, and he didn’t want to invite accusations of racism on trans issues, he didn’t want to take a hard line, because frankly, he didn’t like being hated. Such triangulation has become a defining feature of Johnson’s premiership, but it also sums up this book. Johnson at 10 is very long and detailed, but largely tedious. It’s clear that those who have spoken to the authors, formally or informally, have the benefit of hindsight and are able to tweak their insights accordingly, so they can appear in the best light. As with Seldon and Newell’s other accounts of the occupants of 10 Downing Street, there is no overarching thesis, merely a series of observations and critiques; some fun or entertaining, but all largely predictable. Johnson himself was not interviewed unless he did so anonymously, making it very likely that he was recording his version of events for his own bestselling book.
On this proof, it could not fail to be more entertaining. Seldon and Newell’s prose is generally professional; when striving for gravitas they usually fail. A chapter begins with the so-called paradox, Every prime minister is different. But every Prime Minister is the same, which led me to check my copy to see if I had missed any explanatory word. The authors suggest that our study of Johnson and its conclusions about his character, style and background will fundamentally stand the test of time and reveal the truth about his premiership. In the words of Evelyn Waugh: to a certain extent, Lord Copper or, should we say, Sir Anthony.
Johnson at 10: The Inside Story is published by Atlantic at 25. To order your copy, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/books/what-to-read/boris-johnson-number-10-anthony-seldon-review/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan promises justice system reforms after coming to power
- Why Anthony Seldon’s book on Boris Johnson doesn’t tell the whole story
- Cumulus Media and PickleJar team up to create daily radio show PickleJar Up All Night broadcast on 47 Cumulus campaign stations
- Public meeting Tuesday to discuss the Forsyth hockey arena and entertainment hub plan
- Controversy looms over this important men’s college hoops program again
- Google parent company announces share buyback, modest ad revenue
- Will you marry me? Bulgarian woman contacts News 6 to expose international romance scheme
- Sudan animal sanctuary scare – BBC News
- Rotten rivers: why is sewage still allowed?
- Southern Nevada Health District Observes National Infant Immunization Week – Southern Nevada Health District
- Free Download Abelssoft SSD Fresh 2023
- Reviews | #MeToo meets Donald Trump in court