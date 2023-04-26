Why Anthony Seldon’s book on Boris Johnson doesn’t tell the whole story

I’m supposed to stay in control. I am the Fuhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions. This catchy line from Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newells Johnson at 10, their account of Boris Johnson’s three-year spell as Prime Minister, is more revealing than its speaker could have imagined. If Johnson, who expressed his desire to be king of the world as a schoolboy at Eton, was any kind of monarch, he was, in Hamlet’s words, a king of shreds and patches.

Nearly a year into his defenestration, Johnson has sunk into the usual reputational quagmire of second-rate prime ministers. Comparative public benevolence towards Rishi Sunak, a man who, for all his faults, exudes both competence and decency, has shown Sunak’s penultimate predecessor to be an oddly pitiful figure: one who, when he has received the job he dreamed of, finished with an overwhelming majority, wasted it almost immediately amid a failure to pursue far beyond his own interests. He was unlucky to have been handed the poisonous burden of the Covid crisis, but a fundamentally unserious man was unlikely to do a good job in this situation; Falstaff was never going to become Henry V. Johnson’s support for Ukraine, at least proved both essential and statesman-worthy, but that was not enough to redeem his post of prime minister.

Seldon and Newell are therefore faced with the usual problem faced by writers of history so recent that it is practically current: is it too early to pass judgment on Johnson’s premiership, not least because he hinted, with usually deafening subtlety, that he would like another go?

Although the authors of 10-year-old Johnson claim to have interviewed more than 200 witnesses and come up with The Inside Story, there is nothing revealing about it. Many other biographers and commentators have already written, as do Seldon and Newell, of Johnson’s frequent dishonesty, his essential loneliness and lack of ideological conviction, and how his apparent need to be loved has its origins in his itinerant childhood. and competitive. Much has been said during his tenure as Prime Minister himself, and current authors have little to add. Their offerings include the discovery that after Leave won the Brexit referendum, a dismayed Johnson muttered Holy s—, f—, what have we done? ; that the prime minister at the time disdained President Trump as a bit thick; and that the persistent rumor that Johnson had attempted to see the late Queen in person for her weekly audience, despite the health risks to the monarch, was, despite denials at the time, true.

On Johnson’s reluctance to get involved in the culture wars, an anonymous aide remarks: Risky comments about race earlier in his career put him on a sticky wicket, and he didn’t want to invite accusations of racism on trans issues, he didn’t want to take a hard line, because frankly, he didn’t like being hated. Such triangulation has become a defining feature of Johnson’s premiership, but it also sums up this book. Johnson at 10 is very long and detailed, but largely tedious. It’s clear that those who have spoken to the authors, formally or informally, have the benefit of hindsight and are able to tweak their insights accordingly, so they can appear in the best light. As with Seldon and Newell’s other accounts of the occupants of 10 Downing Street, there is no overarching thesis, merely a series of observations and critiques; some fun or entertaining, but all largely predictable. Johnson himself was not interviewed unless he did so anonymously, making it very likely that he was recording his version of events for his own bestselling book.

On this proof, it could not fail to be more entertaining. Seldon and Newell’s prose is generally professional; when striving for gravitas they usually fail. A chapter begins with the so-called paradox, Every prime minister is different. But every Prime Minister is the same, which led me to check my copy to see if I had missed any explanatory word. The authors suggest that our study of Johnson and its conclusions about his character, style and background will fundamentally stand the test of time and reveal the truth about his premiership. In the words of Evelyn Waugh: to a certain extent, Lord Copper or, should we say, Sir Anthony.

