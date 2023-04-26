Donald Trump laments not having Tucker Carlson on air to kiss his ass





When Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News on Monday, the sentiment on the internet was reminiscent of the mood around the world when the Nazis were defeated in Europe. A person who was a little more upset that the Face of Evil will no longer be on TV most nights at 8 p.m.? Donald Trump.

In an interview with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, the ex-president said he was shocked and surprised by the Carlsons canning, adding: He is a very good person, a very good man and very talented as you know. . He had very high marks. I think Tucker has been great, especially over the last year, he’s been great with me.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Later on Truth Social he said: The fact that Tucker Carlson will no longer be on FoxNews is a blow to Cable News and to America. Tucker was insightful, interesting, and earned the gold rating. He will be greatly missed!

But wait, you say. Didn’t Tucker trash Trump in a series of text messages that came to light as part of the Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox? Didn’t he call Trump a demonic force, say we’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights, and say emphatically: I hate him passionately. I feel like it definitely happened, but maybe I dreamed about it when I was on my Ambien and my canned wine kick? And the answer is yes, it happened, and normally such a thing would lead to Trump becoming apes – t, but in this case, Carlson kissed his ass so well before and after the messages were revealed, and downplayed on Jan. 6 and said things, just this month, like Trump is moderate, sensible, and wise, that the former guy chose to ignore. So you can see why he would consider Carlsons’ shot a big loss.

Also beside himself about the Carlson news on Monday was Donald Trump Jr., who candidly described the Fox News host, who had an ongoing segment on the f–kability of M&Ms, as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/04/donald-trump-laments-not-having-tucker-carlson-on-the-air-to-kiss-his-ass The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos