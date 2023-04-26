Investment deal between China and fractured European Union set to remain on ice

They are also aware that since 2020 China has used its economy as a weapon, including banning imports of wine, barley, coal and lobster from Australia, but also denying Lithuanian exporters the access to its markets as it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office using its own name rather than Taipei. Nevertheless, China is Europe’s largest trading partner, the destination of around 9% of its exports and 20% of its imports and the dominant supply of a number of products, including rare earths, which are essential for its industries. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in 2019. Europeans are wary of the partnership between China and Russia. Credit: PA Ahead of her recent visit to China with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the world had changed since the investment pact was negotiated. We need to reassess CAI in light of our broader strategy in China, she said.

There were areas where trade and investment posed risks to Europe's economic and national security, she said, noting that the EU was considering restrictions on some European high-tech companies investing in China because of the risk that their capital and expertise could aid the Chinese military, affect human rights or threaten European security, especially in the context of the explicit merger of China's military and commercial sectors. China has adopted a much more conciliatory tone towards Europe than it uses when discussing its relationship with the United States, hoping to exploit Europeans' desire to act independently and be seen to be independent. the United States. However, Von der Leyen also said it was vital for Europe to ensure diplomatic stability and open communication with China. It was neither viable nor in Europe's interest to decouple from China. Our relationships are not black or white and neither can our response. That's why we need to focus on risk reduction, not decoupling.

Macron’s visit, whose comments on Europe’s need to distance itself from the United States in its approach to China and, in particular, Taiwan, sparked controversy and provoked a backlash in Europe resulted in a number of of trade deals, a pledge from Macron that Chinese companies would receive fair treatment when reviewing their 5G wireless licenses, and a commitment to expanded cooperation between the two countries. Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron in Beijing in April. Credit: PA He was seen in China as having succeeded in driving a wedge between Europe and the United States and in sowing some divisions in relations between France and other European states that are more skeptical of China’s ambitions. Macron raised the CAI with Xi, but said he had told him there would be no progress on the deal as long as members of the European Parliament remained under Chinese sanction. Beijing has offered to lift the sanctions but only if the deal is simultaneously unfrozen. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was a key CAI supporter. The current chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is unsurprisingly in favor of reactivating the agreement. Germany is by far China’s largest trading partner in Europe.