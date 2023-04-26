Politics
Investment deal between China and fractured European Union set to remain on ice
They are also aware that since 2020 China has used its economy as a weapon, including banning imports of wine, barley, coal and lobster from Australia, but also denying Lithuanian exporters the access to its markets as it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office using its own name rather than Taipei.
Nevertheless, China is Europe’s largest trading partner, the destination of around 9% of its exports and 20% of its imports and the dominant supply of a number of products, including rare earths, which are essential for its industries.
Ahead of her recent visit to China with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the world had changed since the investment pact was negotiated.
We need to reassess CAI in light of our broader strategy in China, she said.
There were areas where trade and investment posed risks to Europe’s economic and national security, she said, noting that the EU was considering restrictions on some European high-tech companies investing in China because of the risk that their capital and expertise could aid the Chinese military, affect human rights or threaten European security, especially in the context of the explicit merger of China’s military and commercial sectors.
China has adopted a much more conciliatory tone towards Europe than it uses when discussing its relationship with the United States, hoping to exploit Europeans’ desire to act independently and be seen to be independent. the United States.
However, Von der Leyen also said it was vital for Europe to ensure diplomatic stability and open communication with China. It was neither viable nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China.
Our relationships are not black or white and neither can our response. That’s why we need to focus on risk reduction, not decoupling.
China has adopted a much more conciliatory tone towards Europe than it uses when discussing its relationship with the United States, hoping to exploit Europeans’ desire to act independently and be seen to be independent. the United States.
Macron’s visit, whose comments on Europe’s need to distance itself from the United States in its approach to China and, in particular, Taiwan, sparked controversy and provoked a backlash in Europe resulted in a number of of trade deals, a pledge from Macron that Chinese companies would receive fair treatment when reviewing their 5G wireless licenses, and a commitment to expanded cooperation between the two countries.
He was seen in China as having succeeded in driving a wedge between Europe and the United States and in sowing some divisions in relations between France and other European states that are more skeptical of China’s ambitions.
Macron raised the CAI with Xi, but said he had told him there would be no progress on the deal as long as members of the European Parliament remained under Chinese sanction. Beijing has offered to lift the sanctions but only if the deal is simultaneously unfrozen.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was a key CAI supporter. The current chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is unsurprisingly in favor of reactivating the agreement. Germany is by far China’s largest trading partner in Europe.
It is evident, however, that any agreement would need to be heavily overhauled to reflect changes in the global environment and bilateral relationships that have occurred since 2020, including post-pandemic awareness of the vulnerability of supply chains. global markets and the consequent need to strengthen diversification and, if possible, national capacity to supply strategic products.
Loading
China’s increased control and financial support of its strategic industries and the EU’s own legislative initiatives for reshoring and friendly relocation of strategic raw materials and products and meeting its carbon reduction targets would necessitate a major overhaul of the agreement.
It took seven years and last-minute concessions to Xi for the initial CAI deal to be finalized. The EU could review this deal next month, but this lack of unity within Europe on relations with China and concerns about China’s relationship with Russia in the midst of a war in Europe means the chances of the CAI being ratified at any time. soon, if ever, are distant.
The Business Briefing newsletter features top stories, exclusive coverage and expert opinion. Sign up to get it every weekday morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/china-s-frozen-deal-with-a-fractured-europe-is-unlikely-to-thaw-20230425-p5d31b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Investment deal between China and fractured European Union set to remain on ice
- Donald Trump laments not having Tucker Carlson on air to kiss his ass
- Trkiye presents state medals to domestic and foreign relief teams for earthquake efforts – Xinhua
- Actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96 – Deltaplex News
- Professor Nnamchi, elected Enugu Federal Law maker, unveiled a technology hub and innovation center.
- Bringing joy and richness to senior life
- 2.9-magnitude earthquake shakes communities in the Lakes region – Yahoo News
- Triple Spiral Audio – Flow (KONTAKT) Free Download
- Imran Khan promises justice system reforms after coming to power
- Why Anthony Seldon’s book on Boris Johnson doesn’t tell the whole story
- Cumulus Media and PickleJar team up to create daily radio show PickleJar Up All Night broadcast on 47 Cumulus campaign stations
- Public meeting Tuesday to discuss the Forsyth hockey arena and entertainment hub plan