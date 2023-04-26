As Kerala grows, India will grow faster: PM Modi





Thiruvananthapuram: “As Kerala develops, India will develop faster,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday shortly after the Vande Bharat Express train departed in Kerala. He was speaking at an event held at Central Stadium here. “The world has already recognized India’s development potential. Expatriates also benefit from India’s development. The central government is of the view that the country will develop through the development of states. The Center attaches great importance infrastructure development,” said the Prime Minister. . He said the central government emphasizes cooperative federalism and believes that if states develop, it will contribute to the development of the country. The Prime Minister added that Kerala’s projects including Kochi Water Metro and Digital Science Park are model examples for other states. “The Water Metro will make transportation in Kochi more convenient at lower cost. The Digital Science Park can make a huge contribution in the digital sector. With the arrival of the Vande Bharat Express, the pilgrimage centers can be reached quickly. Hold the meetings of the G20 in Kerala has increased the state’s prospects to the world,” the Prime Minister said. Addressing a massive crowd at the stadium, Modi – dressed in traditional Kerala attire consisting of “kasavu” mundu, shawl and kurta – said many were aware of the economic situation in countries around the world. Despite these global headwinds, India is seen globally as the “point of dynamic development”, said Modi, who has been on a two-day visit to the southern state since Monday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Vande Bharat Express flag departs. Photo: Manorama

Most of the country’s public transport systems, including the Kochi Metro, are made in India, he added. The central government’s global outreach programs have benefited Indians living abroad. The Prime Minister said that there were several reasons behind the world’s belief in India and that it was a decisive government at the Centre, unprecedented investments in infrastructure development, investments to reap the demographic dividend, from the training of young people and from the central government’s commitment to the “ease of living” and “ease of doing business”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Vande Bharat Express. Photo: Manoj Chemencheri/Manorama

The Golden Age of Indian Railways “Indian Railways is going through a golden age. Compared to the allocation of the previous government, the state railway budget has increased fivefold,” he added. The Prime Minister said that works have already started to upgrade three stations in Kerala. “These are not only railway stations but also transport hubs. Vande Bharat train will facilitate travel from one place to another in Kerala. Semi-high speed trains will be able to run when development works in the region of Shoranur will be completed,” he added. said. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the prime minister for allocating a Vande Bharat Express train to the state and expressed hope that more were on the way. The Prime Minister also announced development projects worth Rs 2,033 crore related to railways. This includes renovation of Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala Sivagiri, Kozhikode and Nemam Kochuveli stations with a budget allocation of Rs 1,140 crore. The Prime Minister also launched the track renovation project to speed up the 366.83 km section of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section. The electrification works of the Palakkad-Dindigal railway line have also started. Earlier today, the Prime Minister signaled the state’s first Vande Bharat Express train from Central Station here. The service will connect the state capital to Kasaragod. (With PTI entries.)

