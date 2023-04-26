Politics
China’s Wolf Warriors envoy threatens Xi Jinping’s plan to woo EU
A Chinese ambassador who has questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet states has undermined Beijing’s position at a pivotal moment in its relations with the EU.
Although Beijing quickly sought to deny Lu Shayes’ comments, insisting it recognized the sovereignty of post-Soviet states, the furor coincided with the start this week of EU efforts to formulate a new policy. towards China, which its 27 leaders will discuss at a summit in June.
Analysts said the outburst by Lu, one of China’s most prominent wolf-warrior diplomats known for his aggressive and unapologetic rhetoric, threatened to undermine Xi Jinping’s efforts to portray Beijing as a peacemaker in China. Ukraine.
In recent months, the Chinese president has also courted European powers, welcoming visits from Germans Olaf Scholz and Frances Emmanuel Macron.
Lus’s comments and their timing are not very helpful for larger efforts to alienate EU countries from the United States or position China as a neutral peace broker for Russia and Ukraine, he said. said Austin Strange, a Chinese foreign policy expert at the University of Hong Kong. .
The questioning of the sovereignty of EU member states gives a hard time to politicians and domestic publics opposed to better relations with China, especially those who are unhappy with China’s reluctance to condemn the Russia.
Lus’ remarks in an interview with French news channel LCI last week, in which he said countries of the former Soviet Union have no effective status under international law, amplified concerns in Europe about China’s close relationship with Russia.
Despite Beijing’s efforts to limit the damage, with its embassy in France saying Lu was expressing his personal views, the ambassadors’ claims figured prominently in preliminary talks between EU foreign ministers on their new China policy Monday.
Officials briefed on the meeting said the case bolstered arguments by countries that caution against treating China as a trustworthy global power, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine.
The new EU policy towards China would retain its trio of partner, competitor, rival but recalibrate the importance given to each aspect, the blocs’ chief diplomat Josep Borrell said after chairing the business ministers’ debate foreign.
Today, it is clear that the dimension of rivalry has increased…the dimension of competition has also increased, he told reporters. We expect China to act in defense of international rules and norms, in their entirety and not selectively.
Borrell said Beijing’s new approach would reflect the views of Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, who this month called for new defensive tools to protect sectors such as quantum computing and technology. artificial intelligence in the face of a more assertive China.
But some analysts questioned the overreading of a diplomat’s statements, saying that China’s overall policy was clearly to improve relations with the EU, despite tensions stemming from Ukraine and friction with the UNITED STATES.
I think different diplomats have different styles. Maybe sometimes, for some people, their lyrics are considered provocative, [but] that’s completely normal, said Shi Zhiqin, an expert on China-EU relations at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Politics.
Others said Lus’ background suggested he might have more license than conventional diplomats to speak his mind. Unusually for a foreign ministry official, he served as vice mayor of Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, in 2014 and was appointed to a high-level Communist Party post the following year.
You don’t normally see Chinese diplomats being given a post in the CCP bureaucracy in the provinces, and the posting to the political research office is unusual, said Charlie Parton, a former British diplomat who spent many years in work in China.
It’s not impossible for an MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] official, but it seems to indicate that he is out of the ordinary and therefore has more freedom, or has more important connections than a normal diplomat.
That independence is reflected in Lus’s history of provocative comments, such as claims last year that foreign forces took advantage of widespread protests against Covid-19 controls in China.
The French foreign ministry also summoned him in 2020 during the first coronavirus outbreak for an article posted on the Chinese embassy website suggesting that France was letting residents of nursing homes die.
Experts wonder if he went too far this time, though. This year, another prominent wolf warrior, former foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, was transferred to an obscure department. There was no official explanation for the move.
But some analysts said that despite the controversy, support for the diplomat in China could remain strong.
The subtext of his comments questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet countries, including those in the Baltics, was China’s concerns about Taiwan, said Drew Thompson, a China expert at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in the National University of Singapore.
Lus’ remarks about former Soviet states followed a heated debate with the TV host over Taiwan’s right to self-determination. EU leaders have warned Beijing not to use military force against Taiwan, over which China claims sovereignty. Lithuania also accused China of economic coercion after Vilnius allowed Taipei to open a representative office there.
The nuance of his remarks underscored that Taiwan also lacked sovereignty and legitimacy under international law, Thompson said.
He intentionally defended government policy and the party. His approach, although nationalist, was still flawless from Beijing’s point of view, so he could suffer no consequences.
Among those who expressed support for Lu was Hu Xijin, a former editor of the Chinese nationalist tabloid The Global Times and a strong supporter of a more assertive China.
He said the Western media’s labeling of Lu as a wolf warrior was offensive. After all, Hu said, Lus’ manner during the interview was very polite.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bd4263fb-7fad-487c-9fd8-9c7807ada509
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s Wolf Warriors envoy threatens Xi Jinping’s plan to woo EU
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises northeast Indian sports
- Sarah Hyland plans the wedding of Vanessa Hudgens | Entertainment
- SF warrior Cricket Shoes teal and white,- Buy SF warrior Cricket Shoes teal and white Online at Lowest Prices in India –
- Who wears the pants? Gender and fashion in the 1990s – 2010s
- Completion of river sharing: April 25, 2023
- The Hawke’s Bay earthquake swarm: reactions to severe earthquakes
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood reunites original lineup for first show in 36 years
- Lighter, stronger and subtly redesigned 720S
- UK condemns military clashes across Sudan: UK statement on Sudan
- Jailed Russian opposition figure’s daughter speaks out about her new charges
- Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and activist dies at 96