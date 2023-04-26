China’s Wolf Warriors envoy threatens Xi Jinping’s plan to woo EU

A Chinese ambassador who has questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet states has undermined Beijing’s position at a pivotal moment in its relations with the EU.

Although Beijing quickly sought to deny Lu Shayes’ comments, insisting it recognized the sovereignty of post-Soviet states, the furor coincided with the start this week of EU efforts to formulate a new policy. towards China, which its 27 leaders will discuss at a summit in June.

Analysts said the outburst by Lu, one of China’s most prominent wolf-warrior diplomats known for his aggressive and unapologetic rhetoric, threatened to undermine Xi Jinping’s efforts to portray Beijing as a peacemaker in China. Ukraine.

In recent months, the Chinese president has also courted European powers, welcoming visits from Germans Olaf Scholz and Frances Emmanuel Macron.

Lus’s comments and their timing are not very helpful for larger efforts to alienate EU countries from the United States or position China as a neutral peace broker for Russia and Ukraine, he said. said Austin Strange, a Chinese foreign policy expert at the University of Hong Kong. .

The questioning of the sovereignty of EU member states gives a hard time to politicians and domestic publics opposed to better relations with China, especially those who are unhappy with China’s reluctance to condemn the Russia.

Lus’ remarks in an interview with French news channel LCI last week, in which he said countries of the former Soviet Union have no effective status under international law, amplified concerns in Europe about China’s close relationship with Russia.

Despite Beijing’s efforts to limit the damage, with its embassy in France saying Lu was expressing his personal views, the ambassadors’ claims figured prominently in preliminary talks between EU foreign ministers on their new China policy Monday.

Officials briefed on the meeting said the case bolstered arguments by countries that caution against treating China as a trustworthy global power, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine.

The new EU policy towards China would retain its trio of partner, competitor, rival but recalibrate the importance given to each aspect, the blocs’ chief diplomat Josep Borrell said after chairing the business ministers’ debate foreign.

Today, it is clear that the dimension of rivalry has increased…the dimension of competition has also increased, he told reporters. We expect China to act in defense of international rules and norms, in their entirety and not selectively.

Borrell said Beijing’s new approach would reflect the views of Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, who this month called for new defensive tools to protect sectors such as quantum computing and technology. artificial intelligence in the face of a more assertive China.

But some analysts questioned the overreading of a diplomat’s statements, saying that China’s overall policy was clearly to improve relations with the EU, despite tensions stemming from Ukraine and friction with the UNITED STATES.

I think different diplomats have different styles. Maybe sometimes, for some people, their lyrics are considered provocative, [but] that’s completely normal, said Shi Zhiqin, an expert on China-EU relations at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Politics.

Others said Lus’ background suggested he might have more license than conventional diplomats to speak his mind. Unusually for a foreign ministry official, he served as vice mayor of Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, in 2014 and was appointed to a high-level Communist Party post the following year.

You don’t normally see Chinese diplomats being given a post in the CCP bureaucracy in the provinces, and the posting to the political research office is unusual, said Charlie Parton, a former British diplomat who spent many years in work in China.

It’s not impossible for an MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] official, but it seems to indicate that he is out of the ordinary and therefore has more freedom, or has more important connections than a normal diplomat.

That independence is reflected in Lus’s history of provocative comments, such as claims last year that foreign forces took advantage of widespread protests against Covid-19 controls in China.

The French foreign ministry also summoned him in 2020 during the first coronavirus outbreak for an article posted on the Chinese embassy website suggesting that France was letting residents of nursing homes die.

Experts wonder if he went too far this time, though. This year, another prominent wolf warrior, former foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, was transferred to an obscure department. There was no official explanation for the move.

But some analysts said that despite the controversy, support for the diplomat in China could remain strong.

The subtext of his comments questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet countries, including those in the Baltics, was China’s concerns about Taiwan, said Drew Thompson, a China expert at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in the National University of Singapore.

Lus’ remarks about former Soviet states followed a heated debate with the TV host over Taiwan’s right to self-determination. EU leaders have warned Beijing not to use military force against Taiwan, over which China claims sovereignty. Lithuania also accused China of economic coercion after Vilnius allowed Taipei to open a representative office there.

The nuance of his remarks underscored that Taiwan also lacked sovereignty and legitimacy under international law, Thompson said.

He intentionally defended government policy and the party. His approach, although nationalist, was still flawless from Beijing’s point of view, so he could suffer no consequences.

Among those who expressed support for Lu was Hu Xijin, a former editor of the Chinese nationalist tabloid The Global Times and a strong supporter of a more assertive China.

He said the Western media’s labeling of Lu as a wolf warrior was offensive. After all, Hu said, Lus’ manner during the interview was very polite.