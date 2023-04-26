Boris Johnson and Donald Trump discussed selling the NHS – as Jeremy Corbyn put it





” data-media-file=”https://i2.wp.com/voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?fit=300% 2C169&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i2.wp.com/voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?fit=625 %2C351&ssl=1″ upload=”lazy” class=”full size wp-image-48787 jetpack-lazy-image” src=”https://i2.wp.com/voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019 /10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?resize=625%2C351&ssl=1″ alt=”” width=”625″ height=”351″ data-recalc-dims=”1″ data-lazy- srcset=”https://i2.wp.com/voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?w=660&ssl=1660w, https:// i2.wp.com/voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?resize=150%2C84&ssl=1150w, https://i2.wp.com /voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?resize=300%2C169&ssl=1,300w”data-lazy-sizes=”(max-width:625px) 100vw , 625px” data-lazy-src=”https://i2.wp.com/voxpoliticalonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/191006-Boris-Johnson-Donald-Trump.jpg?resize=625 % 2C351&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1″ srcset=”″/> Buddies: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were really discussing the sale of a privatized NHS to companies in the US, it seems – while dishonestly accusing Jeremy Corbyn of lying when he laid out the plan.

Here is a revelation…

Boris Johnson has promised that privatization of the NHS will always be ‘irrelevant’ in negotiations over the Brexit trade deal with the United States. We now know that not only was it on the table, it was discussed at the highest possible level within his government.https://t.co/0EBxZLtU7F —Dick Mackintosh#StopTheWar (@DickMackintosh) April 25, 2023

…except it’s not; some of us have known about it for years…

we were told this 4 years ago but everyone ignored it because jeremy corbyn told us. https://t.co/YDPQz81YS7 pic.twitter.com/xWiWsr1VmU — Mike (@__mike91) April 24, 2023

(Actually, let’s make a little video of the moment we’ve been told…)

“We now have evidence that under Boris Johnson the NHS is on the table and will be put up for sale.” Jeremy Corbyn says Labor has obtained a 451-page unredacted report which shows there are “secret talks for a post-Brexit deal with Donald Trump”. pic.twitter.com/gPUGt3IUEj — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 27, 2019

…but for those who refused to accept the obvious then, let’s quickly come back to it now (from Signing time article:

Boris Johnson has privately discussed privatizing the NHS with Donald Trump, according to a new biography of the former prime minister. The claim…suggests that the former prime minister asked Trump not to mention their discussions publicly because they could create mischief if they were to become widely known. However, he suggested they could discuss it together in private. Some people in my party and other parties might screw up if you talk about doing that, Donald, Johnson told him. Let’s talk about anything you like in private while you’re here, but we can keep it to ourselves. Allegations of secret talks between the two countries over privatizing the NHS were denied at the time. The Johnsons government faced allegations in 2019 of secret planning to privatize the National Health Service as part of a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States. At the time, then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn released official documents suggesting British officials had held secret trade talks with US companies over the NHS. The documents suggested America was seeking full market access to Britain’s healthcare services post-Brexit. The Johnsons government dismissed the claims at the time, insisting the NHS would still remain off the table in talks with the United States.

So this is it.

Jeremy Corbyn was right about plans to privatize the NHS and sell it to the US, and Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and the rest of the Tories themselves were lying when they called him a liar for mentioning it.

Or so the evidence points to. I would love to see some hard facts from Johnson, Truss or anyone else who can refute it.

