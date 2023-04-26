E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump finally get a day in court





Writer E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault allegations against former President Donald Trump, 76, are finally before the court as jury selection began in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. Carroll, 79, claims the former president assaulted and sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996.

Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump attacked Carroll, then 52, in a locker room in the lingerie department, where he pulled down her pantyhose. Trump unzipped his overcoat and unzipped his pants. Trump then pushed his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her, the lawsuit reads. In 2019, Trump released a statement saying that this never happened, that Carroll was not my type, and that he had never met this person in my life.

But this is not a criminal case. This civil lawsuit stemming from an incident in the 1990s is possible because New York’s Adult Survivors Act opened a one-year look-back window for people to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers if the limitation period has expired. Carroll filed his lawsuit on Thanksgiving Day 2022. In the lawsuit, Carroll seeks unspecified damages as well as retraction of a social media post made by Trump in October 2022.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, told The Associated Press that Trump maintains his innocence. While I respect and admire those who come forward, this case is unfortunately an abuse of the intent of this law that sets a terrible precedent and risks delegitimizing the credibility of actual victims, Habba said.

Politico reported that there have been no out-of-court settlement discussions at this time. If Carroll’s legal team prevails, it would be the first time Trump has been held to any degree of legal liability for a sexual assault. He was accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault by at least 18 women.

Trump is not expected to be in court unless called to testify, CNN reported Tuesday, but part of his video deposition is expected to be released. Again, this is a civil lawsuit, so it doesn’t have to come. Carroll should testify. The jury will be anonymous to the public and the lawyers of both parties.

Another way this trial will be different is the location. Because this trial is in federal court, there will be no Law&Crime Network YouTube live stream at the Gwyneth Paltrows ski trial. It’s not insidious; the federal courts just don’t believe in the technology in the room. (That lack of transparency in federal courts is a separate issue for another time.) But maybe getting a good courtroom draftsman is fine.

It’s now up to a jury to see if Carroll’s allegations are what Trump called a complete scam or another example of how the MeToo movement has spawned an environment that finally allows survivors to get some kind of justice. .

