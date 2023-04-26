Politics
Erdogan’s regime imprisons Kurdish nationalists
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s government has launched a police operation arresting at least 126 people, including Kurdish politicians, journalists, lawyers and artists. Arrest warrants were issued against a total of 216 people in operations yesterday in 21 provinces, centered on Diyarbakr. The police operation provoked protests in Diyarbakr, Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir, Mardin, Mersin, Van and many other cities.
At least 25 lawyers were arrested and the Aram publishing house in Diyarbakr was raided. In addition, the City Theater and the Dicle Culture and Art Association in Diyarbakr, the Mesopotamia Culture and Art Association in Mardin and the Bahar Cultural Center in Batman were raided and many artists were arrested.
According to the Mesopotamya Agency, among those detained are Mesopotamya Agency (MA) Editor-in-Chief Abdurrahman Gk, MA journalists Ahmet Kanbal and Mehmet ah Oru, JINNEWS Beritan Canzer, Editor-in-Chief of Yeni Yaam Osman Akn, Xwebn manager Kadri Esen, journalists Mehmet Yaln, Mikail Barut, Salih Kele and Remzi Akkaya and HDP cadres Zlem Gndz and Mahfuz Gleryz.
Arzu Kurt, a prominent member of the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (HD), said its members had been detained and a confidentiality order on the file and a 24-hour restriction on lawyers had been issued. According to the MA, they were arrested for belonging to the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), an umbrella group that includes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria . It is a pretext that the Turkish state has used for decades to make arrests.
In a statement denouncing the police raids, the HDP called it another coup, adding: The government, which is trying to prolong his life with political coups, massacres, black propaganda, methods of special wars, threats, blackmail and all kinds of attacks since 2015, began a new process of putsch against the May 14 elections with mass arrests this morning.
He added, This operation is an operation to steal the ballot box and the will of the people. This operation is open intimidation and a threat to society and its political preferences.
THE World Socialist Website and the Socialist Equality Group oppose this undemocratic police operation and demand the release of those who have been detained. Our well-documented opposition to Kurdish nationalism in no way diminishes our irreconcilable opposition to police repression by the capitalist state.
This crackdown, which comes less than three weeks before a explosive national election, is a blatant attack on democratic rights. The Erdoan government has repeatedly cracked down on the Kurdish nationalist People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and its affiliated groups. It is clear that this attack is linked to the deep crisis of Erdoans in power, the Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP).
After more than 20 years in power, Erdoans AKP faces widespread social opposition, which has only grown since the February 6 earthquake that left tens of thousands of preventable deaths.
According to numerous polls, Erdoan is likely to lose both the presidential and parliamentary elections. The HDP, which has around 6 million voters and supported Erdoan’s rival Kemal Kldarolu in the presidential election, is expected to have a significant impact on the election results.
The defense of democratic rights can only be done in opposition to all factions of the capitalist political establishment. This includes opposing any action by Erdoan to follow the example of his right-wing authoritarian counterparts like Donald Trump in the United States or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, and refusing to accept the election results; or to take military action against Kurdish militias in Syria or Iraq. It is also about opposing the reactionary role of Erdo’s rivals, such as the Republican People’s Party Kemal Kldarolus (CHP).
Since 2015, the Erdoan government has increasingly targeted the HDP. During this period, many HDP deputies were stripped of their parliamentary immunity and imprisoned, with the support of the Kldarolus Republican Peoples Party (CHP). Thousands of HDP members have been arrested, while elected mayors have been removed from office by government order.
Prior to this police crackdown, however, the HDP and its predecessor, the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP), were firmly allied with Erdoan himself. The so-called peace process negotiations between Ankara and the PKK continued until 2015 under the auspices of the American and European powers. It was essentially an attempt by the Turkish and Kurdish ruling elites to forge an alliance to get a share of the ongoing plunder of the Middle East carried out by the imperialist powers.
The Erdoan government, as of 2011, was one of the strongest supporters of the US-led war for regime change against the Russian-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, he ended the so-called peace process with Kurdish nationalists when the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the PKK’s sister organization in Syria, became the main US proxy force in that country. The Turkish government feared that the consolidation of a Kurdish entity in Syria would lead to the separation of Kurdish-majority regions from Turkey.
New violent conflicts then erupted within Turkey itself between Erdoan and the Kurdish nationalist organizations.
The HDP is a pro-NATO party like Erdoans AKP or Kldarolus CHP, although it seeks to adopt a democratic or even anti-imperialist posture. The HDP glorified the YPG’s dirty alliance with US imperialism in Syria as the Rojava revolution. He recently said that Finland’s membership in NATO, with the aim of intensifying the war between the United States and NATO against Russia in Ukraine, was legitimate.
According to a recent report speak Washington Post, citing leaked Pentagon documents, Ukrainian military intelligence was planning in December to attack Russian forces in Syria through the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is the backbone. THE Job wrote, Ukrainian officers were planning to train operatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-controlled autonomous northeastern military force of Syria, to strike Russian targets
He continued: As planning took place last fall, the SDF requested training, air defense systems and a guarantee that its role would be kept secret in exchange for support for Ukrainian operations. The SDF leadership also banned strikes on Russian positions in Kurdish areas, the document said. An SDF official denied the document, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in the United States did not respond to the Jobthe questions.
The Erdoan government’s reactionary crackdown on Kurdish nationalists underscores that the defense of basic democratic rights is incompatible with the escalation of war in the region, in which all bourgeois parties in the region are involved. The struggle for the defense of democratic rights and against war demands an independent revolutionary struggle of workers at the international level against imperialism and all its bourgeois proxies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/04/26/mibq-a26.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan’s regime imprisons Kurdish nationalists
- That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson drugged 3 women before raping them, LA prosecutor says
- Transfer portal showcases the latest revolving door in college football
- How has the European fashion industry changed 10 years after the Rana Plaza tragedy?
- ChatGPT, The Rise of Generative AI
- US News & World Report: Mason has 10 graduate programs in the top 30 nationally
- US pours trillions of dollars of public funds into new green industries – BBC News
- ‘Care system in crisis’ – Children living hundreds of kilometers from the community
- E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump finally get a day in court
- Boris Johnson and Donald Trump discussed selling the NHS – as Jeremy Corbyn put it
- Hyundai and SK On finalize $5 billion battery factory in the United States [Update]
- Primary Wave bets big on Bollywood with Times Music Deal