Erdogan’s regime imprisons Kurdish nationalists

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s government has launched a police operation arresting at least 126 people, including Kurdish politicians, journalists, lawyers and artists. Arrest warrants were issued against a total of 216 people in operations yesterday in 21 provinces, centered on Diyarbakr. The police operation provoked protests in Diyarbakr, Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir, Mardin, Mersin, Van and many other cities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking on Thursday June 9, 2022 [AP Photo/Turkish Presidency ]

At least 25 lawyers were arrested and the Aram publishing house in Diyarbakr was raided. In addition, the City Theater and the Dicle Culture and Art Association in Diyarbakr, the Mesopotamia Culture and Art Association in Mardin and the Bahar Cultural Center in Batman were raided and many artists were arrested.

According to the Mesopotamya Agency, among those detained are Mesopotamya Agency (MA) Editor-in-Chief Abdurrahman Gk, MA journalists Ahmet Kanbal and Mehmet ah Oru, JINNEWS Beritan Canzer, Editor-in-Chief of Yeni Yaam Osman Akn, Xwebn manager Kadri Esen, journalists Mehmet Yaln, Mikail Barut, Salih Kele and Remzi Akkaya and HDP cadres Zlem Gndz and Mahfuz Gleryz.

Arzu Kurt, a prominent member of the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (HD), said its members had been detained and a confidentiality order on the file and a 24-hour restriction on lawyers had been issued. According to the MA, they were arrested for belonging to the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), an umbrella group that includes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria . It is a pretext that the Turkish state has used for decades to make arrests.

In a statement denouncing the police raids, the HDP called it another coup, adding: The government, which is trying to prolong his life with political coups, massacres, black propaganda, methods of special wars, threats, blackmail and all kinds of attacks since 2015, began a new process of putsch against the May 14 elections with mass arrests this morning.

He added, This operation is an operation to steal the ballot box and the will of the people. This operation is open intimidation and a threat to society and its political preferences.

