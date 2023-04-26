Erdogan’s regime imprisons Kurdish nationalists

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s government has launched a police operation arresting at least 126 people, including Kurdish politicians, journalists, lawyers and artists. Arrest warrants were issued against a total of 216 people in operations yesterday in 21 provinces, centered on Diyarbakr. The police operation provoked protests in Diyarbakr, Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir, Mardin, Mersin, Van and many other cities.

At least 25 lawyers were arrested and the Aram publishing house in Diyarbakr was raided. In addition, the City Theater and the Dicle Culture and Art Association in Diyarbakr, the Mesopotamia Culture and Art Association in Mardin and the Bahar Cultural Center in Batman were raided and many artists were arrested.

According to the Mesopotamya Agency, among those detained are Mesopotamya Agency (MA) Editor-in-Chief Abdurrahman Gk, MA journalists Ahmet Kanbal and Mehmet ah Oru, JINNEWS Beritan Canzer, Editor-in-Chief of Yeni Yaam Osman Akn, Xwebn manager Kadri Esen, journalists Mehmet Yaln, Mikail Barut, Salih Kele and Remzi Akkaya and HDP cadres Zlem Gndz and Mahfuz Gleryz.

Arzu Kurt, a prominent member of the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (HD), said its members had been detained and a confidentiality order on the file and a 24-hour restriction on lawyers had been issued. According to the MA, they were arrested for belonging to the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), an umbrella group that includes the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria . It is a pretext that the Turkish state has used for decades to make arrests.

In a statement denouncing the police raids, the HDP called it another coup, adding: The government, which is trying to prolong his life with political coups, massacres, black propaganda, methods of special wars, threats, blackmail and all kinds of attacks since 2015, began a new process of putsch against the May 14 elections with mass arrests this morning.

He added, This operation is an operation to steal the ballot box and the will of the people. This operation is open intimidation and a threat to society and its political preferences.

THE World Socialist Website and the Socialist Equality Group oppose this undemocratic police operation and demand the release of those who have been detained. Our well-documented opposition to Kurdish nationalism in no way diminishes our irreconcilable opposition to police repression by the capitalist state.

This crackdown, which comes less than three weeks before a explosive national election, is a blatant attack on democratic rights. The Erdoan government has repeatedly cracked down on the Kurdish nationalist People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and its affiliated groups. It is clear that this attack is linked to the deep crisis of Erdoans in power, the Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP).

After more than 20 years in power, Erdoans AKP faces widespread social opposition, which has only grown since the February 6 earthquake that left tens of thousands of preventable deaths.

According to numerous polls, Erdoan is likely to lose both the presidential and parliamentary elections. The HDP, which has around 6 million voters and supported Erdoan’s rival Kemal Kldarolu in the presidential election, is expected to have a significant impact on the election results.

The defense of democratic rights can only be done in opposition to all factions of the capitalist political establishment. This includes opposing any action by Erdoan to follow the example of his right-wing authoritarian counterparts like Donald Trump in the United States or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, and refusing to accept the election results; or to take military action against Kurdish militias in Syria or Iraq. It is also about opposing the reactionary role of Erdo’s rivals, such as the Republican People’s Party Kemal Kldarolus (CHP).

Since 2015, the Erdoan government has increasingly targeted the HDP. During this period, many HDP deputies were stripped of their parliamentary immunity and imprisoned, with the support of the Kldarolus Republican Peoples Party (CHP). Thousands of HDP members have been arrested, while elected mayors have been removed from office by government order.

Prior to this police crackdown, however, the HDP and its predecessor, the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP), were firmly allied with Erdoan himself. The so-called peace process negotiations between Ankara and the PKK continued until 2015 under the auspices of the American and European powers. It was essentially an attempt by the Turkish and Kurdish ruling elites to forge an alliance to get a share of the ongoing plunder of the Middle East carried out by the imperialist powers.

The Erdoan government, as of 2011, was one of the strongest supporters of the US-led war for regime change against the Russian-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. However, he ended the so-called peace process with Kurdish nationalists when the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the PKK’s sister organization in Syria, became the main US proxy force in that country. The Turkish government feared that the consolidation of a Kurdish entity in Syria would lead to the separation of Kurdish-majority regions from Turkey.

New violent conflicts then erupted within Turkey itself between Erdoan and the Kurdish nationalist organizations.

The HDP is a pro-NATO party like Erdoans AKP or Kldarolus CHP, although it seeks to adopt a democratic or even anti-imperialist posture. The HDP glorified the YPG’s dirty alliance with US imperialism in Syria as the Rojava revolution. He recently said that Finland’s membership in NATO, with the aim of intensifying the war between the United States and NATO against Russia in Ukraine, was legitimate.

According to a recent report speak Washington Post, citing leaked Pentagon documents, Ukrainian military intelligence was planning in December to attack Russian forces in Syria through the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), of which the YPG is the backbone. THE Job wrote, Ukrainian officers were planning to train operatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-controlled autonomous northeastern military force of Syria, to strike Russian targets

He continued: As planning took place last fall, the SDF requested training, air defense systems and a guarantee that its role would be kept secret in exchange for support for Ukrainian operations. The SDF leadership also banned strikes on Russian positions in Kurdish areas, the document said. An SDF official denied the document, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in the United States did not respond to the Jobthe questions.

The Erdoan government’s reactionary crackdown on Kurdish nationalists underscores that the defense of basic democratic rights is incompatible with the escalation of war in the region, in which all bourgeois parties in the region are involved. The struggle for the defense of democratic rights and against war demands an independent revolutionary struggle of workers at the international level against imperialism and all its bourgeois proxies.