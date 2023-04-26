Pulwama attack revelations come back to haunt Indian Prime Minister Modi – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Four years ago, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama, in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 police officers and the suicide bomber. The incident, which became a poignant election topic for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of general elections a few months later, has come back to haunt Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a recent interview with the news portal The Wire, Satya Pal Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the Pulwama attack, alleged that there had been a huge security breach by the Indian government in Pulwama and that Modi then tried to silence him. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also asked him not to talk about it, Malik claimed.

Ten days after Maliks’ explosive interview, he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi for an investigation into a insurance scam in kashmir During his tenure.

Predictably, the opposition hit the Modi government. Congressman Pawan Khera called the CBI summons a gesture of revenge and said Malik was paying the price for speaking out. “We don’t know why it took the Prime Minister 10 days. Normally he is very quick to silence his critics,” Khera said. “What did Satya Pal Malik do? He asked very relevant questions, very relevant… related to national security.

The Pulwama attack has been described as the worst terrorist attack in Kashmir in three decades. With Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claiming responsibility for the attack, tensions quickly escalated with neighboring Pakistan.

Malik’s revelations highlight the egregious security and intelligence failings of the Indian government. The former governor of Jammu and Kashmir revealed that a threat was already perceived and that the CRPF had asked the Ministry of Interior for five planes to transport personnel.

However, the request was rejected and the 2,500 people traveled by road, which Malik says was not even sufficiently checked.

Malik recalled that he called the Prime Minister, who was visiting Corbett National Park at the time. When he finally spoke to Modi that evening, Malik told him, It’s our fault. If we had given them airplanes, this would not have happened. He told me to shut up.

Malik said he then realized that the responsibility for the attack was being shifted to Pakistan and with less than two months to the general election, it was being shrewdly turned into an election issue by the BJP.

India’s retaliatory airstrikes on reported Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Balakot, Pakistan on February 26, 2019, catapulted Modi into the role of an unassailable national saviour.

The BJP was re-elected with a broader mandate than it received in 2014.

Shortly after Maliks’ recent revelations, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan issued a statement how it had been justified.

Her [Maliks] The revelations demonstrate how Indian leaders have habitually used Pakistan’s bogey of terrorism to advance their false victimhood narrative and Hindutva agenda, clearly for national political gains, he said.

Security analysts and opposition leaders had wondered how a car packed with 300kg of explosives had not been detected in a high security region like Kashmir. However, anyone who pointed to intelligence failures and shortcomings on the part of the Modi government in relation to the Pulwama attack was swiftly branded as ‘anti-national’.

scathing editorials in major national newspapers are now demanding that the Modi government break its strategic silence and address Malik’s claims that 40 precious lives have been lost due to government incompetence.

Interesting way, in the only reaction of the Modi government so far, Interior Minister Amit Shah has questioned the credibility of Maliks’ comments. Why don’t their consciences (Malik) awaken when they are in power? he asked, adding that the BJP has done nothing that needs to be hidden.

In his interview, Malik also said that although he was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time, he was not consulted on the decision to repeal Article 370 and strip the state of its autonomy.

Mounting a personal attack on the prime minister, Malik described Modi as arrogant. In a damning indictment, the former governor further said that in his many interactions with Modi, he found him ignorant and uninformed about Kashmir issues. Malik said Modi seemed disinterested in the matter.

Underscoring Maliks’ accusation that Modi himself does not hate corruption, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwala staunch critic of Modi, who has been accused of being involved in the Delhi booze scam, has pointed out that a person like Modiji, who is herself steeped in corruption from head to toe, cannot not really see corruption as a problem.

Kejriwal even praised Malik for showing great courage in these times of fear.

Satya Pal Malik, 76, is no light political weight. A former vice-president of the BJP, he belongs to the powerful Jat community, made up of farmers from the northern belt. He was appointed governor of Bihar in 2017 and governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, a governorship that lasted 14 months. When Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood and became a centrally administered union territory, Malik was appointed governor of Goa and then Meghalaya.

During the mass protests against the Farm Bills in 2020-21, Malik left the BJP embarrassed when he broke ranks with the party and supported unrestful farmers, the majority of whom were Jats, an agricultural caste. He demanded the scrapping of controversial farm laws and said arrogance had blinded Modi.

Now a rebel, Malik finds himself deprived of government security and housing. The government wants me killed. He did not provide me with security despite threatening my life, he alleged in the interview.

Shortly after the Modi government resorted to its routine ploy of harassing dissenters and critics through CBI summonses, Malik hit back with some muscle flexes. In a show of force, members of 36 Jat clans arrived at the Maliks’ residence in New Delhi, but the meeting was interrupted by Delhi police. Jat farmers in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have threatened to storm the capital and block roads if necessary. Malik claimed he had been arrested, which was denied by the police.

There is no doubt that Malik cannot be brushed aside like other BJP leaders who had previously become liabilities to Modi and the party. Malik has proven that he has enough supporters on the pitch who will act on his request. It is unlikely to be curled up.

Satya Pal Malik is a problem for the BJP government that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.