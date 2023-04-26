China prepares for war with the West





The CCP, a gang of ultra-wealthy, unelected Marxist revolutionaries, actively pursues asymmetric warfare with the United States and the rest of the free world, while building up arsenals of everything from drone swarms and lasers to nuclear warheads and to hypersonic missiles capable of winning or preventing total nuclear hostilities. The only reason one would buy these weapons is the expectation of a future confrontation with the West; it makes it clear who they perceive to be the real enemy. Peacetime and peaceful coexistence are not in the communist dictionary. Some commentators might argue that nuclear proliferation cannot be solved without China. But the CCP’s attempt to dominate the world in place of the declining West is supported by massive nuclear proliferation. Can Britain alone change this by continuing to engage? The same disconnect from reality informs the idea that solving global warming requires cooperation with Beijing. Xi Jinping is heavily dependent on coal. His idea of ​​cleaner energy involves geostrategic quantities of oil and gas imported from Russia and Iran. With Xi in power, the chances of a serious reduction in Chinese emissions seem slim. The UK government is also keen to stress the importance of working with China to prevent future pandemics. Yet when the Covid-19 outbreak began, the CCP deliberately ignored its obligations under the International Health Regulations, misleading the World Health Organization about human-to-human transmission long enough for the virus to spread. worldwide. The CCP still refuses to share vital Covid data, and there is every chance that the next pandemic will come from China, and the CCP will try to cover it up again. In short: Britain appears to be deliberately denying the ruthless truth of Xi’s regime. And that’s before you even consider its brutality at home: years before their putsch in Hong Kong, Beijing assured a very high-level British visitor that torture was illegal in China’s justice system. They did not respond when he handed them a Chinese police diary recording hundreds of cases of torture the previous year in just one province. Here and now, Xi and Putin are colluding to disunite and overthrow the democratic international order based on law. To do so, they use everything from cyber espionage and human espionage to corruption and influence operations, threats against key national infrastructure, gray area operations, coercive diplomacy, theft of military technology and key security interests, collusion with tyrannical regimes, subversion of international institutions for industrial purposes. – large-scale black propaganda and disinformation campaigns. In the well-chosen words of Rishi Sunak, China is consciously competing for global influence using all levers of state power. But despite the obvious implications of this statement, the British government persists in a contradictory and weak approach to dealing with the greatest security challenge the international community has ever faced. Baudelaire was right: the devil’s cleverest trick is to convince you he doesn’t exist. It’s time for a real refresher policy: a policy that combines honest dialogue and a big stick. Matthew Henderson is a research associate at the Council on Geostrategy

