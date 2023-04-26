Live Updates: Donald Trump civil rape case goes to trial





A lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll told a Manhattan jury on Tuesday that former President Donald J. Trump savagely raped his client one night nearly 30 years ago in the dressing room of a department store, an assault which she told Ms. Carroll, filled with fear and shame, long kept secret.

The whole attack only lasted a few minutes, but it will stay with her forever, the attorney, Shawn G. Crowley, said in an opening statement during a trial in federal district court. She told the jury the case was a chance for Ms Carroll to clear her name, sue and get her life back.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, launched an aggressive attack on Ms Carroll, claiming her account was false and accusing her of exploiting her story for personal gain.

She became a celebrity and loved every minute of it, Tacopina said.

The lawyers’ irreconcilable characterizations came on the first day of trial in Ms Carroll’s lawsuit against Mr Trump, brought under a new law in New York that allows victims of sexual assault to sue people they believe , have abused them, even though the law of limitations has long since expired.

The trial, which is expected to last one to two weeks, aims to apply #MeToo-era accountability to a mainstream political figure. It comes amid a barrage of legal actions targeting Mr Trump, who is running to win back the presidency and arguing that the lawsuits and investigations he faces are meant to drag him down.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges in New York stemming from money paid to a porn star, and faces a civil fraud suit filed by the state’s attorney general. He is the target of a criminal investigation in Georgia for attempted interference in the 2020 election. In addition, a federal special counsel is investigating the discovery of sensitive documents at his residence, as well as his role in the events that led to the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. He denied wrongdoing in all cases.

In Ms. Carrolls’ case, her attorneys will ask the jury to find Mr. Trump liable for assault and defamation, and if found liable, to award damages.

Ms Carroll, 79, a former magazine columnist, said nothing publicly about the encounter for decades before publishing a memoir in 2019 that accused Mr Trump of assaulting her.

In court on Tuesday, Ms Crowley told the jury a meticulous account of how Ms Carroll’s chance encounter with Mr Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan began with humor and friendly teasing. She had met him once before and was leaving the store as he arrived, and he asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman. She agreed, thinking it would make a fun story, Ms Crowley said.

They rode the escalator to the lingerie department on the sixth floor, which was unattended at the time, Ms Crowley said, adding that Mr Trump eventually maneuvered Ms Carroll into a dressing room and tackled her against a wall. He pressed his lips to her, Ms Crowley said.

She said Mr Trump then pulled down Ms Carrolls’ pantyhose and sexually assaulted her. Ms. Carroll eventually broke free and fled the store.

Mr Trump, 76, has denied raping Ms Carroll, accusing her of lying and repeatedly attacking him in public statements and on social media, both during her tenure and after she left office.

In 2019, after going public with his story, he called her allegation totally false and said he couldn’t have raped her because she wasn’t his type. Last October, he again said, in a post on Truth Social, that she was not telling the truth and that the case was a complete scam.

Ms Carroll’s libel claim is based on those October statements.

Ms Crowley called Mr Trump’s response to the allegations swift and blunt.

Her lawyer, Mr Tacopina, told the jury on Tuesday that Ms Carroll was making a false allegation of rape for money, for political reasons and for status.

Faced with the antipathy that many feel for Mr Trump, he added, we should all be treated the same, even if you hate Donald Trump.

Providing the jury with insight into Ms Carrolls’ case, Ms Crowley described Ms Carrolls’ upbringing in the Midwest, her dream of becoming a writer and her career as a columnist and editor for successful magazines in the early 1990s.

Ms Carroll will tell her story directly to the jury from the witness box, Ms Crowley said, and the jury will also hear from two friends whom Ms Carroll confided in shortly after the events.

Anticipating a defense argument, Ms Crowley said it might be difficult to understand why her client would wait so long to disclose a sexual assault.

But she reminded jurors that the events took place nearly three decades ago, in a different world for single women, long before the #MeToo movement. She said the jury would hear from an expert witness who would testify that rape victims sometimes wait years, even decades, to reveal what happened to them, or that they never come forward at all.

Mr Tacopina told the jury about Ms Carroll’s sexual assault allegation during his opening statement, casting doubt on almost every detail.

Mr Tacopina said some elements of Ms Carroll’s story were difficult to understand, such as the fact that a posh, high-end luxury department store was almost empty or that a salesman did not offer a help Mr. Trump, who was famous in New York at that time. time.

It all boils down to believing the unbelievable? he asked the jury.

As the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, took the bench Tuesday morning, Ms. Carroll sat alongside her attorneys; Mr. Trump was not present at the table where his lawyers sat.

Judge Kaplan asked the parties to advise their clients and witnesses to refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.

Both sides are well aware of the publicity this case has attracted, the judge said. He said he was not suggesting that either party or their lawyers were at fault in this lawsuit. But he said he was particularly focused on the safety and privacy of jurors in the case.

The nine jurors selected for the trial come from Manhattan, Westchester County and the Bronx and work in a variety of industries and jobs. One works for the New York Public Library, another for a hospital and a third as a building superintendent.

Jurors will remain anonymous throughout the trial, a decision the judge made in a ruling last month saying it was all for your protection.

The fewer people who know who you are, the better, Judge Kaplan told them on Tuesday.

After opening statements concluded on Tuesday evening, Judge Kaplan released the jury, with testimony set to begin on Wednesday.

He then turned to Mr. Tacopina and asked if he was correct in assuming that Mr. Trump would not testify, as Mr. Tacopina had said that the defense intended to release excerpts from the video deposition former presidents.

Mr. Tacopina replied, I’m not sure, your honor.

The judge said he should have an answer this week, adding that the uncertainty was an imposition on security and court staff.

