Covid inquiry demands Tory ministers hand over WhatsApp messages





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Tory ministers and senior civil servants will have to hand over WhatsApp messages to the Covid inquiry, the chairman of the official inquiry has said. Baroness Hallett has made it clear that she will use her powers to demand access to messages from Cabinet ministers and all senior officials involved in the pandemic response. This follows the publication of WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancocks with Boris Johnson, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and other government officials following a leak by his book’s co-author Isabel Oakeshott. Mr Hancock has already handed over all relevant messages and emails to the public inquiry, insisting it is the appropriate forum to review actions during the crisis. The formal public inquiry into the UK’s handling of the Covid pandemic was announced by Mr Johnson almost two years ago, but full public hearings have yet to begin. Responding to the KC representing the bereaved families, Baroness Hallett said: What I can do is assure the bereaved that this investigation is getting all relevant WhatsApp messages from all relevant groups, not just those of Mr. Hancock. And therefore, this investigation will conduct a full and thorough investigation and analysis of what the messages mean to the public in the UK. Baroness Hallett has the power to compel witnesses to hand over their communications, if necessary, under legislation governing public inquiries. While the Tory minister and senior officials knew their actions would be scrutinized, some appear to have assumed their WhatsApp and text messages would remain private. Lord Bethell, the former deputy minister, previously admitted to deleting text messages and WhatsApp messages saying his phone had become overloaded during a High Court case over Covid testing contracts. The decision emerged from a preliminary hearing in the first of three modules of the public inquiry. The 85 million survey will focus on resilience and preparedness, decision-making and governance, and pressure on the health system. Sifting through the deluge of once-private messages could lead to further delays in public hearings due to begin in June. Ms Oakeshott originally received WhatApps material from Mr Hancock as they collaborated on his memoir about his time as health secretary during the pandemic. Mr Hancock condemned the leak as a massive betrayal designed to support an anti-lockdown agenda, arguing that the selective dissemination of messages gives only a partial and biased account. The senior MP said all documents in his book had been made available to the official Covid inquiry, while Ms Oakeshott argued the disclosures were in the public interest.

