IHC to hear Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi argue against NAB advice





TOSHAKHANA CASE.

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume on Thursday (tomorrow) hearing the petitions of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against NAB opinions in the part of the investigation into the Toshakhana case.

An IHC Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar will hear petitions filed by Khan and Bushra Bibi against NAB notices in alleged corrupt practices of retaining gifts from the state.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Attorney General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the bench that Khan was not cooperating with the investigation into the Toshakhana case. He added that Imran Khan had received a questionnaire and details of gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister, but was deliberately avoiding investigation.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that he issued notices about Toshakhana’s gifts to all former cabinet members and not just Imran Khan. Abbasi said the PTI chief was not cooperating with NAB investigators.

The IHC Chief Justice observed that if the notices had been served in accordance with the rules, this situation could have been avoided. He stressed the need for the NAB to follow the law and rules when issuing notices, stating that those charged have the right to defend themselves.

Judge Aamer asked the NAB to send a new notice to Imran and his wife after complying with all the rules. He asked if the NAB had any evidence or if the case was based solely on newspaper reports.

Imran Khan and his wife moved the court through their attorney Khawaja Haris Advocate and Advocate Gohar Ali, challenging the legality and validity of NAB’s notice of appeal on them in the case of the Toshakhana survey.

In the petition, they challenged the NAB case brought against them for “illegally” keeping and selling Toshakhana’s gifts. The NAB issued notices to Khan and Bushra for keeping gifts from the state. The anti-corruption watchdog asked them for details, including wristwatches and a cellphone, presented to Khan by various foreign dignitaries. The office also sought details of jewelry sets presented to Bushra Bibi, including a Rolex watch, a gold and diamond medallion presented by the Emir of Qatar, two sets of necklaces donated by the Saudi Crown Prince on September 18 2020 and May 21, 2021, respectively.

In identical petitions, the petitioners prayed to the court that the NAB had issued the notice in violation of Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

“The content of the notice of meeting establishes without ambiguity that the respondents [NAB] have, through their challenged notice, initiated a fishing exercise, rather than complying with the provision of the law before issuing it,” the petitions stated. He asked the court to declare the NAB’s opinion illegal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/26-Apr-2023/ihc-to-hear-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-pleas-against-nab-notices

