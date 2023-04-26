Donald Trump’s civil rape case goes to trial in Manhattan





NEW YORK Lawyers for former President Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the woman who accused him of raping her in an upscale Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, presented diametrically opposed accounts on Tuesday of what happened or didn’t happen to a jury on the first day of trial in Carroll’s civil suit against Trump.

Carroll’s attorney, Shawn Crowley, began his opening presentation by vividly telling the story at the heart of Carroll’s allegations. Crowley described Trump locking Carroll in a locker room and forcing her to have sex, even though she resisted. Crowley said now, nearly three decades later, Carroll is trying to hold Donald Trump accountable for what he did to her in that locker room and “restore his reputation.”

There is no video or forensic evidence to support Carroll’s rape allegation, and Carroll isn’t even certain the assault took place in 1995 or 1996. But Crowley told jurors that this was not a “he said, she said” case, because Carroll’s allegations will be supported by testimony from two friends of Carroll’s who she spoke to shortly after the alleged assault, key details being supported by two witnesses who worked at Bergdorf Goodman.

In his opening statement, Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina attacked every element of the allegations, starting with Carroll’s character, saying she was motivated by money and fame. “You can’t let her profit from her abuse of this process and her attempts to deceive you,” Tacopina said, adding that her allegations compromise “real rape victims.” He said Carroll’s inability to remember the month or even the year of the alleged assault makes it impossible for Trump to provide an alibi.

Trump is charged with assault and defamation in the lawsuit, which was filed late last year. Carroll has a separate civil lawsuit against Trump for defamation only, which has not gone to trial.

The jury in the case is anonymous, for security reasons. The six men and three women will only be known by the numbers assigned to them, and will arrive and depart daily by car, and be dropped off at undisclosed drop-off points.

Most of Tuesday morning was taken up with jury selection. But even before the potential jurors were questioned, New York Federal District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan bluntly urged both legal teams to advise their clients and witnesses to avoid making statements “that could be biased.” ‘inciting violence or civil unrest’, and warned against ‘comments or engaging in conduct that could jeopardize the safety or well-being of any person or the rule of law, particularly as it relates to concerns the proceedings in this courtroom.”

Trump has been known to attack judges and lawyers, and Carroll herself, on social media.

In addition to Carroll’s friends and former Bergdorf staffers, Carroll’s attorneys say they will call two women who say Trump made aggressive and unwanted sexual advances, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, to the stand. They will also feature excerpts from the “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump brags about his sexual conquests, in vulgar terms.

At the time of its release, Trump called the tape a “locker room chat,” and Trump’s attorney Tacopina told jurors that was it: “It’s certainly not an admission of anything.” whatever,” he said.

Tacopina won’t say whether Trump will speak in his defense; if he doesn’t, then the defense team has only one witness, Dr. Edgar Nace, a psychiatrist.

While Crowley kept a calm demeanor as she expounded on Carroll’s claims, Tacopina sounded genuinely angry at times, her hands gripping the music stand and her voice rising.

