Election kingmaker imprisoned in Turkey predicts Erdoan’s demise – POLITICO

The man who is preparing to shape Turkey’s historic elections next month in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan seeks to cement his 20-year grip on power is campaigning from a prison cell, and he believes he has an advantage.

Selahattin Demirta, former presidential candidate and party leader, is spending his seventh year behind bars for terrorism in a high-security prison near the Greek border. Even so, he still wields huge influence in the May 14 presidential and legislative elections, largely thanks to the votes of millions of Kurds, who make up about a fifth of NATO’s 85 million member population.

These Kurdish votes are now likely to prove decisive, and Demirta estimates that his party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), accounts for around two-thirds of them. In this critical election where even half a percent is crucial, Kurdish voters will be very influential in determining the outcome, he told POLITICO in an interview conducted through his lawyers, even though he complained that it is very difficult to follow and participate in politics from a high security prison.

I believe Erdoan will lose in the first round of the election by a wide margin, added the 50-year-old, who faces 38 life sentences if convicted and protests that the charges against him are part of political persecution by the government.

The Turkish election is turning into one of the most watched political showdowns of the year, with massive strategic implications for Europe and the Middle East. Many see the vote as a crucial moment to wrest democracy from Erdoan’s increasingly centralized rule, but the Islamist populist president himself will be hard to beat, being a veteran activist with deep grassroots support, who can tapping into all state resources and a flexible media culture.

In an attempt to break Erdoan’s grip, six opposition parties rallied behind Kemal Kldarolu as a united challenger for the presidency. Demirta’ HDP has not officially joined this alliance, but is bolstering Kldarolu’s cause by not fielding its own presidential candidate.

While Erdoan is certainly more vulnerable this year than ever due to runaway inflation and heightened frustration over cronyism and mismanagement, the election still looks too close to call, with polls generally showing leads. narrow for the challenger.

Enter the Kingmaker

Demirta first came to international attention as a Turkish political force nearly a decade ago, when he established his reputation as a kingmaker. A songwriter, award-winning author of five books and human rights lawyer, he performed well during Turkey’s 2014 presidential race, when he stepped away from his Kurdish base to raise nearly 10 % of the total votes, and in the parliamentary elections of 2015. when, as co-leader of his party, he obtained 80 parliamentarians, depriving the Erdoans AK party of a majority.

For Demirta’s supporters, this is precisely why Erdoan is trying to neutralize him.

Demirta himself points out that Kurdish frustration with the ruling party has only grown since its first political inroads.

“In recent years, due to Erdoan’s authoritarian pressure policies, the Kurds have become targets with all opposition groups. Twelve elected Kurdish deputies, 102 mayors and thousands of party officials and sympathizers have been imprisoned. Governors and other state officials were appointed trustees of their municipalities. Erdoan has turned to an extreme nationalist policy that openly displays his hostility towards the Kurds and has lost a significant amount of Kurdish support,” he said.

For many, Demirta’s fate has become a case study of the extent of Erdoan’s power.

Erdoan dismissed this 2020 ECHR verdict, insisting that the EU institution “cannot decide for our courts | Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images

It has been three years since the European Court of Human Rights called on Turkey to take all necessary steps to secure Demirta’s release, finding that his imprisonment not only violated his own rights to liberty, security and freedom of expression, but also his country’s right to free elections. She concluded that the reasons for her arrest were just a cover for an ulterior political purpose.

Erdoan dismissed this 2020 verdict, insisting that the ECHR cannot decide for our courts. The president widely condemns the opposition as sympathizers of terrorism for supporting the ECHR’s decision to release Demirta. The HDP party which he condemns as a parliamentary offshoot of terrorists.

The HDP itself, Turkey’s third largest party, is at risk of being shut down. It is because of a criminal case centering on what prosecutors say are the parties’ ties to the PKK, a Kurdish armed group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the United States.

The HDP denies such links and the ECHR has previously criticized Turkey for shutting down one of its predecessor parties as a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights. However, critics criticized Demirta for not speaking out vigorously against the PKK.

We do not condone or support the use of violence and armed methods, Demirta said. We do not define ourselves as a political extension of the PKK because we are not. We are an independent political entity.

International organizations have long denounced the sentences handed down against Demirta and his party as a sign of Erdoan’s growing authoritarianism.

And yet, for critics of the government, Demirta also represents the vulnerability of the strongman. He has great influence within the HDP, of which he remains the de facto leader. Indeed, his incarceration and widespread international condemnation give him moral authority in the eyes of supporters of his parties and other opposition sympathizers.

Demirta delivers her messages through her lawyers every day, and her team helps her maintain a strong social media presence.

The Kurdish Factor

Seren Selvin Korkmaz, co-founder and executive director of IstanPol Institute, an Istanbul-based think tank, highlighted Demirta’s importance.

Kurdish voters are the kingmakers in these presidential elections,” she said, noting that they played a decisive role in inflicting defeats on Erdoan’s ruling AKP in the 2019 local elections. .

“By winning the support of the Kurds, Kldarolu now has enormous strength behind him,” she continued, predicting that the opposition candidate “will get a surprisingly high vote from Kurdish voters,” in part because of his inclusive policy. “The Kurds consider him one of them because of his place of birth,” she added.

Although Demirta identifies as a Kurdish Zaza, he also presents himself as the political leader of a broader left-wing movement in Turkey.

Demirta presented himself as the political leader of a broad left-wing movement in Turkey | Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Erdoan led a peace process from 2013 to 2015 to resolve the country’s longstanding Kurdish dispute before hardening his stance.

The government says it has done more than any of its predecessors to bolster the rights of the country’s Kurds, who in previous decades have been barred from using their own language and have been at the center of a conflict bloody campaign that cost the lives of tens of thousands of people, but that it had to respond to an upsurge in violence from 2015.

Shortly after a failed coup attempt in 2016, Erdoan also assumed emergency powers and led the country in what many observers see as a more nationalistic and authoritarian direction.

That left opposition politicians worried about whether Mays’ vote will be free and fair.

Demirta expressed concern about the integrity of an election where the president has been accused of using all the power and financial resources of the state to gain an advantage.

International civil and official institutions should send observers for the Turkish elections with more seriousness than ever before, Demirta said. Election security is very critical.

Asked about concerns over whether Erdoan was ready to step down if he lost or whether he would seek to defend against the outcome, Demirta said: “I think Erdoan will accept the election results and show respect for the result. It is not possible to imagine the contrary. »