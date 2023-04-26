Defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump set to begin





NEW YORK (AP) A nearly 30-year-old rape complaint against Donald Trump went to trial on Tuesday as jurors in the federal civil case heard an allegation from former advice columnists that they were attacked in the locker room of a luxury department store. The former president says nothing happened between them.

E. Jean Carroll will testify that what unfolded in minutes in a dressing room in 1996 would change her life forever, one of her attorneys, Shawn Crowley, said in an opening statement.

Filled with fear and shame, she kept silent for decades. Eventually, however, silence became impossible, Crowley said. And when Carroll broke that silence in a 2019 memoir, the then-president used the most powerful platform in the world to lie about what he had done, attack Mrs. Carroll’s integrity and insult her appearance.

Trump who was not in court but did not rule out testifying – called Carroll a crackpot who fabricated the rape allegation to sell her book. Defense attorney Joe Tacopina told jurors on Tuesday that his story was extremely implausible and lacking in evidence.

He accused her of pursuing the case for money, status and political reasons, urging jurors in heavily Democratic New York to set aside any animosity they themselves may have towards the ex-president. Republican and ex-New Yorker.

You can hate Donald Trump. It’s OK. But there is a secret time and place for it. This is called a ballot box during an election. It’s not here in court, Tacopina told the panel of six men and three women. No one is above the law, but no one is below.

The lawsuit is meant to test Trump’s Teflon Don reputation for resolving serious legal issues and rekindle stories of the kind of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign as he seeks office again. Trump denies all the claims, saying they are fabricated lies to harm him.

READ MORE: Trump faces more disapproval over Georgia election case, AP-NORC poll finds

The trial comes a month after he pleaded not guilty in an unrelated criminal case over payments made to bury accounts of alleged extramarital sex.

Carroll’s prosecution is a civil matter, which means that regardless of the outcome, Trump is not at risk of going to jail. She seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of Trump’s statements that she says were defamatory.

Among her comments: “She’s not my type,” which her lawyers said amounted to calling her too unattractive to be assaulted.

The jurors whose names are being kept secret to avoid potential harassment are between the ages of 26 and 66 and include a janitor, a physical therapist and people who work in security, healthcare collections, a library, a high school and other settings.

They were asked about their news-watching habits (which vary from watching everything to ignoring everything), political donations, and support for any of the right- and left-wing groups. They were also asked if they used Trump’s social media platform, read Carroll’s former Elle magazine column and even if they had seen Trump’s former reality show, The Apprentice, and if any of these issues and others would make it difficult for them to be fair.

Carroll, 79, is expected to testify as early as Wednesday that a chance encounter with Trump, 76, turned violent and he defamed her in responding to the rape allegations.

She says that after meeting the future president at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified spring Thursday evening in 1996, he invited her to shop with him for a gift of women’s lingerie before they teased each other to try on a body. Carroll says they ended up alone together in a store dressing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away.

Her lawsuit argues that she was psychologically scarred by the alleged attack, then subjected to an onslaught of hate messages and reputational damage when Trump portrayed her as a liar.

This case is an opportunity for Ms Carroll to clear her name, to sue, Crowley said.

Tacopina countered that it was an affront to justice.

He suggested that her account of being violently raped in the Fifth Avenue store, with no one around, was absurd. Moreover, Tacopina noted, there was no record that Carroll had any injuries, sought out a doctor or therapist, asked the store about the surveillance video or even wrote about the alleged attack in his diary.

It all comes down to: Do ​​you believe the unbelievable? he asked in his opening statement.

Jurors are also expected to hear from two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Trump. The jury will also see the infamous Access Hollywood video from 2005 in which Trump is heard claiming that celebrities can sexually grab women without asking.

Carroll’s allegations would normally be too old to go to court. But in November, New York State enacted a law allowing prosecution for decades-old sexual abuse allegations.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

