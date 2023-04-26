welcome toForeign Polices Memoir on China.

This week’s highlights: China grapples with fallout from questionable comments by its ambassador to France, Malaysian fugitive Jho Low could be sent home under a clandestine agreement between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur, and a liberal party Chinese newspaper columnist faces espionage charges.

Chinese diplomat leaves Message

This week, China is dealing with the diplomatic fallout from ill-advised comments by its ambassador to France, Lu Shaye. During a television interview last Friday, Lu appeared to question the sovereignty of former Soviet states like Ukraine. Even these former Soviet countries have no effective status in international law because there was no international agreement to materialize their status as sovereign countries, he said. The remark sparked immediate outrage, particularly among Baltic countries.

European politicians already skeptical of China seized on Read comments. Despite French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent red carpet visit to Beijing, China’s relations with much of Europe have declined since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and even more so since Russia invaded the Ukraine last year. A to the point of death the trade agreement between China and the European Union now appears dead. Beijing’s reputation has suffered particularly badly in Eastern Europe, in part due to its attempt to bully lithuania on its relations with Taiwan.

Yet Lus’s remarks diverge from China’s official position: Beijing has never questioned the legitimacy of former Soviet states and has enjoyed relatively good relations with them for most of the past three decades. Asked about Lus’ comments on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said, China respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The Chinese Embassy in Paris deleted online transcript of Lus’ comments and said he was speaking in a private capacity.

So how did Lu make such a mistake? The ambassador has a record of aggressive nationalistic comments. Last year, Lu spoke of the need to subject the Taiwanese public to re-education after a hypothetical Chinese conquest; he also accused foreign forces of being behind the mass protests that ultimately helped end China’s strict zero COVID policy. In 2019, while serving as ambassador to Canada, Lu accused Canada of white supremacy for detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in connection with a US extradition request.

Lu openly bragged about his so-called warrior wolf status, and so far the aggressive posturing seems to have boosted his career. After all, he landed the cushy job in France. But unlike some examples of wolf warrior diplomacy, Lu’s recent statement does not correspond to any Chinese objective. He may have intended to say something more moderate, such as that post-Soviet territorial disputes are not fully resolved.

Russia’s war in Ukraine puts China in a delicate position. Beijing supports Moscow both because of their longstanding quasi-alliance and their shared anti-Western sentiment, while its diplomatic language has underscored sovereignty and self-determination. However, China defines sovereignty on its own terms; its design never included Taiwan or Tibet. (He also views the dissolution of the Soviet Union as a cautionary tale.) It is possible that some Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials view the sovereignty of post-Soviet states as not entirely determined, an idea that Lu could have repeated.

Ultimately, Beijing’s leaders, and in particular Chinese President Xi Jinping, remain responsible for appointing figures such as Lu to key positions. (Last week China face to face after his ambassador to the Philippines hinted that Filipino workers in Taiwan could be at risk amid rising tensions.) Although the Chinese Foreign Ministry appeared to disavow Lus’ statement, he did not apologize and almost never does it to strangers.

Beijing may be institutionally unable to fully reverse the comments, as it could be seen as demeaning and would likely require top-level approval. It’s a big deal when the government sends wolf warriors like Lu howling.

A secret deal on Jho Low? Malaysian financier Jho Low, the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal which has seen more than The 4 Trillion Dollar Chair of Malaysian public investment funds, has been widely regarded as take refuge in China for years. beijing deny he’s home to Low, but he could be sent back to his home country amid rumor secret affair following Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahims March’s visit to China. (In 2018, the 1MDB scandal led to the downfall of then Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.)

Any China-Malaysia deal would likely limit the questions Low is publicly asked about her ties to the Chinese state. Low appears to have acted as a Chinese agent, particularly in help establish a network of influence in the United States that is believed to have included casino magnate Steve Wynn and Republican financier Elliott Broidy, who was pardoned by former US President Donald Trump. Low aimed to persuade Trump to send fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui back to Beijing; Guo is charged with fraud in a separate case.

Meanwhile, one of Lows’ contacts, founding member of Fugees Pras-MichelEast on trial facing 10 charges related to his alleged work as an unregistered agent for Low and China. Michel reportedly received over $100 million to lobby for Guo’s release; in this case, Low appears to have confused the rappers’ moderate ties to the Obama campaign with broader influence.

Columnist accused of espionage. This week, reports Chinese liberal commentator Dong Yuyu is facing espionage charges and has been detained for more than a year. Dong, a well-known columnist for a CCP newspaper, was sidelined for his relatively liberal views during the Xi era; his detention appears to be the result of his regular meetings with foreign diplomats and journalists, a common part of any informed pundit’s work.

paranoia about spying within the party has increased under Xi, with any encounter with outsiders seen as potentially dangerous. This makes any investigative work in China, such as business due diligence, particularly risky. Western diplomats, academics and journalists have seen their Chinese colleagues reduce their contacts or make it known that they must report any meetings to state security agents.

The propaganda is gaining momentum on Twitter. Last week, Twitter abandoned the state-affiliated label and algorithmic restrictions previously imposed on Chinese public outlets, among others. Twitter is banned in China, but the site introduced the label in 2020 in an attempt to prevent the spread of misinformation on the site. Its removal appears to have followed Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musks disagreement with NPRwhich led him to incorrectly label the US outlet as state-affiliated.

Chinese and Russian propaganda outlets had already enjoyed a seemingly bought boost in visibility in recent weeks, according to a DFRLab report. This could be part of Musk’s strategy to support Twitter’s declining finances, but it should be noted that Musk has promoted conspiracy theories and pro-russian propaganda on his own Twitter account.

Guizhou is struggling with debt. As Chinese provincial governments face a long term financial crisis, wealthier and more connected provinces are better placed to receive assistance from the central government. By contrast, the isolated province of Guizhou, in China’s mountainous southwest, is in such bad shape that it has put a public call help. This week, Guizhou signed an agreement with a major state-backed distressed asset manager to dispatch a team to help you.

Guizhou has 38 million inhabitants, but it remains economically marginal in China. Unlike neighboring provinces, it has not capitalized on its ethnic diversity and natural beauty for tourism. Once the Chinas poorest province in terms of GDP per capita, Guizhou has surpassed three others in the past decade thanks to Xis anti-poverty surge in the 2010s although these data should be taken with the usual grain of salt. But those boom years were also an era of bad debts, bad assets and mounting indebtedness.