UK Investment Secretary Jo Johnson kicks off visit to India with focus on tech ties

UK Investment Minister Lord Jo Johnson embarked on a visit to India on April 26 to strengthen the bilateral investment partnership in the technology and life sciences sectors and give impetus to the ongoing trade negotiations. . After arriving in Bengaluru, Mr Johnson is due to travel to Pune to meet leading Indian investors and companies, including Infosys and Zensar, to drum up investor interest in the UK, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT). The visit coincides with the ninth round of talks this week between officials working on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). “It’s fantastic to be in India again to visit the vibrant cities of Pune and Bengaluru to experience how our strong cultural and economic ties mean investors and business leaders continue to choose the UK,” Mr Johnson said. He visited Mumbai and New Delhi in October last year when he met with investors and companies including Apollo, Prodapt and Wockhardt hospitals. From life sciences to AI [artificial intelligence] Now is the time to invest in the UK as we are determined to be the undisputed premier investment destination in Europe, he said. On the eve of the ministerial visit, the DBT described India as a priority market for the UK, with Mr Johnson’s visit seen as helping to give momentum to ongoing FTA talks between the two country. Mr Johnson, a peer of the House of Lords and the younger brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will also use his visit to promote the Global Investment Summit 2023, which will bring together more than 200 CEOs of multinational companies and investment companies in the UK. Later this year. The inaugural 2021 summit secured nearly £10 billion in new foreign investment that day, according to the UK government, with this year’s event set to showcase Britain’s new life sciences success stories , deep technology, nuclear fusion and small modular reactors (SMR). ) and manufacturing. The DBT said the investment partnership between the UK and India was thriving, with more than £28 billion invested in each other’s economies and supporting more than half a million jobs. According to official UK government statistics, total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and India was £34 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 , an increase of 51.7% or £11.6 billion over the four quarters to the end of Q3 2021. India was the UK’s 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of the third quarter of 2022, accounting for 2.1% of total UK trade.

