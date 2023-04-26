Imran is conspiring against the whole country: minister – Pakistan





KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday claimed that Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was conspiring against the entire country.

New leaks and discussions surface daily. Imran Khan met General (Qamar) Bajwa in August. Imran said General Bajwa told him to dissolve the assemblies (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), he told a press conference.

Imran Khan continued to meet General Bajwa in secret. If the meeting was to take place, why was it held secretly? Imran made some dangerous revelations in his interview.

The provincial minister added: Questions are being raised about how decisions are made. The affairs of the country must be seen in a different way. The public mandate had been hit hard (in 2018). (Former Chief Justice of Pakistan) Saqib Nisar played a specific role for Imran Khan, he said.

Imran is conspiring against the whole country. The plot is hatched elsewhere. Saqib Nisar was a member of PTI’s Tiger Force.

Addressing the press conference, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab asked whether the Punjab Assembly had been constitutionally dissolved.

Decisions should be made according to the law and the Constitution, not conscience. Making the law and the Constitution is the prerogative of parliament. No provision of the Constitution can be changed, he said.

Will the law and the constitution be made in parliament or elsewhere? Will it be the court or the parliament that will decide the fate of the country? It is written in the Constitution that decisions will be made by public representatives, said Murtaza Wahab.

The Prime Minister-elect has been disqualified (in the past). Now a consultation is underway for another disqualification. A decision is needed on where the legislation would be (implemented)?

The Chief Advisor to Sindh Ministers went on to say: The Constitution stipulates that the Supreme Court can take suo motu (opinion). However, the Supreme Court is not a single person, but all the judges. Parliament introduces a law, but its implementation is stopped (by the court).

If we are responsible, so are the courts. According to the Constitution, everyone is responsible. We must create a fair country for all. Today’s leaked audio reveals the character of (some) people, Murtaza Wahab added.

