Jurors expected to dismiss Carroll rape case





Lawyers made opening statements in the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll versus Donald Trump. Trump’s attorney asked jurors to dismiss the case even though they “hate” Trump. Jurors remain anonymous given the charged nature of the case. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

In his opening statement defending Donald Trump in a rape trial on Tuesday, attorney Joe Tacopina asked jurors to find him not liable for assault and defamation even though they “hate” the former president.

“You can hate Donald Trump. It’s okay,” attorney Joe Tacopina told jurors. “But there’s a secret time and place for that: it’s the urn.”

Tacopina’s message to the jury in a midtown Manhattan federal court followed an opening statement from Shawn Crowley, an attorney representing E. Jean Carroll in the case.

In 2019, Carroll went public with her claim that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

“She struggled to free herself, but she couldn’t,” Crowley said in her opening statement. “Trump was about twice his height.”

When Trump denied the allegations, insulted Carroll’s appearance and called her a liar, she accused him of defamation.

Carroll filed the lawsuit, alleging defamation and assault, late last year after New York State passed a law allowing plaintiffs to sue civilly for sexual assault in cases where they would otherwise be prohibited by the statute of limitations.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan moved quickly to bring him to justice, despite multiple attempts by Trump’s legal team to delay the case. Carroll also has a separate defamation lawsuit, relating to the same claims, which was slowed by the appellate courts and remains pending.

Crowley said her team would show evidence and bring evidence to prove Carroll’s version of events, including testimony from friends she had spoken to around the time of the alleged rape.

Tacopina, in her own opening statement, said Carroll and her friends concocted the story because she hated Trump’s politics and wanted to make herself more famous.

Despite the indicted nature of the case, jurors were seated in the space of several hours shortly before the court’s lunch break on Tuesday. Kaplan made sure that potential jurors did not already know the details of the case and asked them to remain impartial when hearing testimony in court. The trial is expected to last about a week in total.

Kaplan made arrangements to keep jurors anonymous after expressing concern that they would be “harassed or worse” by Trump and his supporters. On Tuesday, he suggested they use false names throughout the deliberation process to help protect their privacy. Kaplan also asked attorneys for both sides to advise their clients “not to make statements that would incite violence or civil unrest” to “try to avoid trouble along the way.”

Trump did not personally appear in court on Tuesday, and Kaplan did not compel him to appear in the case. Tacopina said he didn’t want to “distract” from what he claimed were inconsistencies in Carroll’s version of events.

“He has nothing more to add,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina said jurors will see him testify through videos of depositions he took for the case. In a video, Tacopina said jurors can watch as Trump looks angry.

“You’re going to see him get angry. It’s understandable that he was falsely accused of rape,” Tacopina said.

Carroll’s team is expected to call its first witness Wednesday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-lawyer-jurors-should-dismiss-carroll-rape-case-hate-2023-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos