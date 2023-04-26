UK judges don’t feel the love





Comment this story Comment The world is full of thankless tasks, although only a select few can attract the kind of vitriol directed in recent years against British judges who have been branded subverters of democracy, politically biased leftists, enemies of the people and liberals Wet lenient towards crime. Prepare for another volley of outrage if an appeal this week against government plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda proves successful. So who would want to be a judge in the UK these days? Only 8% of salaried judges in England and Wales feel valued by the government, the UK Judicial Attitude Survey 2022 found last month. That was down one percentage point from the last time they were asked, in 2020. This is a result that should attract the attention of the government. The judiciary has offered a practical foil to the frustrations and broken promises of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. Attacking a privileged elite who are seen as obstructing the will of the people, or at least can be portrayed as doing so, is an easy victory for politicians who need a scapegoat. The judicial inquiry, which has a response rate of 99% of full-time judges and is therefore authoritative, reminds us that such a strategy has consequences. This is ultimately corrosive to democracy and potentially to Britain’s standing in the world – as political leaders in Israel, Hungary and Poland are learning. A key turning point came in November 2016, with the Daily Mails headlineEnemies of the People. The infamous front page followed a court ruling that only parliament, not the government, had the power to invoke Article 50, triggering the Brexit withdrawal process. The title appeared in photographs of three judges; the conservative-friendly newspaper accused them of declaring war on democracy and leaked details about their private lives. Future Prime Minister Liz Truss, who as Lord Chancellor had a legal duty to uphold the independence of the judiciary, initially said nothing. Government attacks on judges increased in frequency and intensity after that, according to a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Democracy and the Constitution last year. Brexit continued to be the biggest bone of contention. A Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue or suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful sparked a new wave of complaints that judges were trying to thwart public wishes. Ministers also chafed at the lingering influence of the European Court of Human Rights, which intervened to stop the UK sending asylum seekers to Rwanda last June. It is natural for governments to be unhappy with unfavorable court rulings. But respond to setbacks by complaining of political bias, pledging to weed out leftist culture in the justice system (as Johnson did in 2019) or threatening to have judges sorted (as he put it). Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings) gives a misleading impression of the constitutional role of judges and risks undermining public confidence in a pillar of the rule of law. The idea that justice is a hotbed of left-wing radicalism has always been fanciful. Judges are mostly privately trained, elderly (86% of full-time Court of Appeal judges are over 60 and 97% of High Court judges are over 50) and economically advantaged. As a demographic group, they are more likely to be conservative. Either way, the government always has one recourse against court decisions it doesn’t like: pass new legislation in parliament. In fact, that is what the government is doing. Under Dominic Raab, who resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister last week, he has proposed to repeal and replace the Human Rights Act 1998. Tory MPs have also pushed for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights to help its crackdown on immigration. They have to be careful what they wish for. Judicial independence is under pressure around the world. More recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month delayed a planned overhaul that would allow the government to select judges, after weeks of mass protests. , authoritarian forms of government. In Hungary, where Viktor Orban has been prime minister since 2010, the erosion of judicial independence has been followed by restrictions on free media and civil society that have irritated other EU members. Members of the European Parliament said last year that Hungary was no longer a fully functioning democracy and should instead be seen as a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy. Meanwhile, leaving the ECHR would place Britain alongside Russia as the only country to have left the convention in the past 50 years. Is this really the company the UK wants to keep? It would be unwise for Britain to continue down this path any further. Maybe it’s time for politicians to start biting their tongues and toning down their language a bit. It could start with Rwanda’s decision, whatever the outcome. More from Bloomberg Opinion: The verdict on authoritarianism versus democracy: Andreas Kluth What Brazil’s Elections Say About Authoritarians: Eduardo Porter Not everything you dislike is undemocratic: Tyler Cowen This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure in London. A former editor and bureau chief of Bloomberg News and associate business editor of the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder. 