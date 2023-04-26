In Pakistan, political and economic problems have many fearing that history will repeat itselfExBulletin





Some in Pakistan say the conditions are ripe for a coup amid multiple crises. There is a visceral fear in the country, where the military has long ruled. But how likely is history to repeat itself?

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

In Pakistan, a year of political deadlock has crippled the courts and disrupted the economy, and now there are fears that history will repeat itself. Pakistan is a place where generals have ruled for nearly half of its 75 years since it became an independent country. NPR’s Diaa Hadid has more Islamabad.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: So you believe that the circumstances are conducive to military intervention.

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Imagine a country so mired in unrest that a reporter asks a former prime minister if he thinks there’s an imminent military takeover. And the answer is…

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI: I let you be the judge. But yes, in the past, in less serious circumstances, the military took over.

HADID: This former prime minister is Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He is not alone because, as one columnist put it, the wheels are crumbling from Pakistan. The unpopular ruling coalition refuses to hold the provincial elections on time. The opposition leader, another former prime minister, Imran Khan, is threatening street protests if they don’t. The Supreme Court justices fight among themselves. Millions of people go hungry as inflation soars and industries shut down amid an economic crisis. The army says they have no intention of taking over, but…

MADIHA AFZAL: Pakistan cannot really escape its 75-year history where this has been repeated.

HADID: Madiha Afzal is a Fellow of the Foreign Policy Program at the Brookings Institution.

AFZAL: I think now we hear rumblings because the seizures, you know, in the plural, are so acute.

HADID: Now Pakistanis are half joking that they expect to hear the vintage version of their national anthem playing on state television…

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

UNIDENTIFIED: (Singing in a language other than English).

HADID: …Following a general promising to save the country. But that hasn’t happened in Pakistan since the last military leader resigned some 15 years ago. Since then, the country has been governed by civilians who gave themselves power through the ballot box. But as Pakistan’s problems deepen, other prominent elites have expressed fear that the army may return. They include the Foreign Secretary who warned Parliament that, in quotes, ‘a third force’ would take advantage of the situation if politicians cannot solve their problems. Then there is Mushahid Hussain, a senator from the ruling coalition. We meet in his garden.

MUSHAHID HUSSAIN: If no meaning is instilled in this highly divisive political atmosphere, then all bets are off. In this vacuum, a general Ayenda Khan can take over. Ayenda means future. It is a generic way of describing a military intervention.

HADID: A generic way to describe a military intervention – but the army is divided. The top brass don’t like opposition leader Imran Khan, so they support postponing the election for now. So say prominent columnists from the liberal daily Dawn. Her name is Arifa Noor, and she says the army has its own problems because…

ARIFA NOOR: The lower ranks of the army itself support Imran Khan.

HADID: The same goes for Pakistan’s middle classes, a constituency that was once firmly tied to the military.

NOOR: This time, if you stage a coup, there will be very few people who will welcome this coup because many of them now think that Imran Khan is a better choice for Pakistan.

HADID: A man who once headed Pakistan’s powerful military intelligence agency agrees. Javed Ashraf Qazi says that for now the military is looking to the Supreme Court to try to resolve Pakistan’s impasse.

JAVED ASHRAF QAZI: There is still hope that the crisis will be resolved without military intervention, as long as the Supreme Court is active, and there is a chance that they will succeed in bringing these feuding politicians together.

HADID: But what if those efforts fail? This is the question posed by political economist and columnist Niaz Murtaza.

NIAZ MURTAZA: Ultimately, if things get too bad and it seems like it’s getting a little too chaotic, they’ll probably reassert themselves in some way.

HADID: One way or another. Diaa Hadid, NPR News, Islamabad.

