With ‘selectors’ on his side, Imran challenges his rivals to the polls – Pakistan





LAHORE: Challenging his political rivals to face him in the election, PTI Chairman Imran Khan reminded them on Tuesday that when the establishment is with you, so is the electoral commission, then why [do you] flee the elections.

Addressing the launch of the election campaign and the 27th founding day of the party via a video link on Tuesday, Mr Khan recalled that he had been accused of being selected after winning the elections of 2018. Now the selectors are with you, face me in the election, he added.

On the occasion, Mr Khan announced that his party would have won the election and got the country out of economic trouble before its next founding day.

Drawing on his 27-year political career, the PTI President said the first 15 years were really tough when his party was the laughingstock of most voters. When the party was launched in 1996, it miserably lost the 1997 elections, without even a single seat. In 2002 he only managed to win one seat and most political pundits predicted his death as most early risers flew out of the PTI nest. In 2008 he boycotted the elections and political pundits thought the party was finished. However, in 2010, party ideology began to seep in and people started reacting to his narrative.

Sees PTI sweep elections and lead Pakistan out of financial crisis by April next year

The 2011 rally in Minar-i-Pakistan proved to be a turning point when the PTI experienced a political rise. In 2013, the party won substantial seats in the National Assembly and formed the KP government as more and more elected officials began to see it as a serious contender for power. He won the 2018 election and the rest is history.

rule of law

Calling the rule of law his ideology, Mr Khan said: This is what I have pursued for the past 27 years and I will continue to do so because it is a defining philosophy for nations. All of these countries, which claimed to be developed, are the ones at the top of the rule of law ladder. Unless Pakistan achieves this kind of indexation on the world map, it could not get out of its current quagmire, created by the corrupt set of rulers who profit from its absence. I started the party with this one goal, I baptized it after the same goal and I am still pursuing it and I promise to continue to do so.

Pakistan, which ranked 117th out of 126 in the Global Rule of Law Index in 2019, ranked 129th out of 140 in the Rule of Law Index last year.

Mr Khan said the country was on the opposite track when it comes to the rule of law. The ruling elite has destroyed the institutions meant for the rule of law, because only then can they steal national resources and stash them abroad. The current system rewards theft and punishes honesty. It has been going on for 75 years. This is the cycle that the PTI wants to break when it returns to power after the next elections.

During his speech, Mr Khan did not forget to lash out at former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that he was the one who granted the NRO to the thieves and imposed them on the nation.

With umpires on the thieves’ side imposed, they still can’t muster the courage to run for office because they know popular anger would spell electoral disaster for them, he said, saying only the PTI could help Pakistan achieve this necessary goal of the rule of law and deal with the current financial crisis.

There are over 10 million Pakistanis abroad who have the capacity to invest. If the PTI is able to convince even half a million of them to invest in Pakistan, the country would be able to get out of the current financial impasse. They trust the PTI because they know it upholds the rule of law and will ensure equal rights. They know that only the PTI can provide an environment conducive to business and the economy.

By the time the PTI celebrates its founding day next year, it would have won the elections and lifted Pakistan out of economic mess, he added.

Posted in Dawn, April 26, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1749348/with-selectors-on-their-side-imran-dares-rivals-to-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos