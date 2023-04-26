Jokowi made a map, RI arrives at “Durian collapse” IDR 8 120 T





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government, in this case, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), has actually laid out a roadmap for his proud downstream project or program by 2040. The project roadmap should bring a “windfall” in the form of new investments worth US$545.3 billion or IDR 8.128 trillion (exchange rate of IDR 14,900 to US$1) in 2040. The roadmap was made for 21 raw materials including mining raw materials. This was conveyed by President Jokowi in his remarks at the opening ceremony of Hannover Messe 2023 at Hannover Congress Centrum, Hannover, Germany on Sunday, April 16, 2023. President Jokowi said Indonesia is very open to investment and cooperation, including in industrial downstream and green economy. “Indonesia is not closing down, in fact we are very open to investment and cooperation in building downstream industries in Indonesia,” the president said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In building the industry, the President sees Indonesia as having a huge opportunity, as shown by the projected investment value in Indonesia’s downstream roadmap reaching $545.3 billion or 8 Rp 128 trillion (exchange rate Rp 14,900 to US$1). “By 2040, there are 21 commodities in the downstream roadmap which are expected to reach an investment value of $545.3 billion, this is a huge opportunity, which is mutually beneficial,” said said the president. In addition, President Jokowi also highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to maintaining environmental sustainability, which translates into a number of concrete actions that have been taken to improve the environment and efforts to implement the energetic transition. “The rate of deforestation has decreased significantly and is the lowest in the past 20 years, forest fires have decreased by 88 percent. The rehabilitation of 600,000 hectares of mangrove forests will be completed in 2024, the largest in the world, and 30,000 hectares of green industrial areas will also be built,” he said. President Jokowi also said that Indonesia is also targeting 23% of power sources generated from new and renewable energy (EBT) by 2025, and plans to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2050. Indonesia also wants to ensure that the energy transition produces affordable energy for our society,” he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi Dare hard! Sports ‘Treasure’, RI Cuan IDR 8 276 T (pgr/pgr)



