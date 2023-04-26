In this centenary year, Turkish voters will face a crucial choice – Asia Times

Turkey has two historic events on the horizon. On May 14, voters will go to the polls for the presidential and parliamentary elections electionsand in October, the country will celebrate the centenary of the Republic.

In 1923, military leader Mustafa Kemal Atatrk led the founding of the Republic of Türkiye as Secular and Turkish nationalist stateunlike its predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, which had Islamic laws and was ethnically diverse.

Since coming to power in 2003, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has challenged the legacy of Atatrks. Erdogan served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014, after which he became president, a largely symbolic post in Turkey until a series of constitutional amendments in 2017 made the president the head of government.

During his 20 years at the helm of the country, Erdogan tried to revive the Ottoman era in various ways, from the conversion of Hagia Sophia Since a museum in a mosque again to a very popular historical television series glorifying the Ottomans broadcast on a state-run television network.

Like a political science teacherI have analyzed Turkish politics for many years. The upcoming elections are truly historic as voters will choose which view they prefer in Turkey’s second centenary Erdogans or Atatrks.

The presidential race

Four candidates are in the running for the next presidential race. But public surveys suggest that it is a two-way race between President Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, founded by Atatrk.

Erdogan seeks to win elections to present himself as the founder of a new Türkiye, where populist Islamism reigns. Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, wants rekindle Atatrk’s secular visionwith some democratic revisions.

Erdogan and populist Islamism

During his first decade in power, Erdogan received support from disgruntled atatrkist establishments. This included many Kurds, members of an ethnic minority in Turkey, who want cultural recognition and therefore resisted Turkish nationalism.

He also got the support of Glenistssupporters of the US-based cleric Valley of Fethullahwho supported an Islamization of Turkey, as well as liberal intellectuals who wanted to make Turkey a member of the European Union.

In 2013, these groups succeeded in weakening the grip of the atatrkists on politics and the bureaucracy. Then, old rivalries between them resurfaced and the alliance fractured.

Erdogan has established a new partnership with some Turkish nationalist groups. He returned to the former discriminatory policies of the Turkish States with regard to the Kurds. For example, Selahattin Demirtathe former leader of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, has been imprisoned for more than six years.

Erdogan also declared himself glenists, his former main alliesto be terrorists, and had more than 100,000 of them imprisoned. This repression intensified after a failed coup attempt in 2017for which he holds the Glenists exclusively responsible.

Erdogan’s oppressive regime has also led to imprisonment of many liberal intellectualswhich pleases its new nationalist partners.

This recent alliance with the nationalists, however, does not suggest that Erdogan has converted to atatrkism. On the contrary, he courted the nationalists in his populist Islamist regime.

For the upcoming elections, Erdogan’s alliance includes his Justice and Development Party, the Nationalist Action Party and two smaller nationalist and Islamist parties. These four parties agreed to withdraw Turkey of an international treaty on the prevention of violence against women, commonly known as Istanbul Convention. They argued that he was threatening Family values.

They also all support statism through Erdogan’s one-man rule over the economy. And they share anti-Western attitudesto promote anti-Western conspiracy theories to propose Turkeys leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The atatrkist alternative

As leader of the CHP, Kilicdaroglu represents the atatrkist alternative to Erdogan’s populist Islamism.

Yet Kilicdaroglu was an exception among the atatrkist elite. He was born in the provincial town of Tunceliwhich is especially populated by Alevimembers of a Muslim minority historically discriminated against by Turkey’s Sunni Muslim majority.

Unlike Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu championed women’s rights. For example, he promised to bring Turkey back to the Istanbul Convention if elected. Only female political party leader in Türkiye, Meral Akener of the nationalist Good Partyis Kilicdaroglu’s main ally.

To oversee the economy, Kilicdaroglu eyes two candidates a former economy minister And professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania. Both support liberal market policies, signaling a move away from centralized state agendas from Erdogan’s tenure.

The most misunderstood aspect of a possible Kilicdaroglu presidency is foreign policy and whether strengthen ties with the Westgiven the great popularity of anti-Westernism in Turkish society.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu makes a statement after the November 2015 general elections in Turkey. Photo: Wikipedia

Advantages and Barriers of Applicants

Both candidates have strengths and weaknesses heading into the presidential race.

Erdogan will build on aspects of the authoritarian administration he has built over the past two decades. His system includes a extensive sponsorship networkquasi-absolute media controlA religious affairs agency which manages 80,000 mosques and serves his political agendaAnd enforced loyalty in various state institutions.

But Erdogan also faces obstacles related to his authoritarian style, particularly the many disgruntled citizens his 20-year rule has produced. Over 1.5 million The Turks have been accused of terrorism for the past seven years.

The current economic crisis with an inflation rate above 80% is another obstacle to his re-election. And his vote could be affected by the fallout from the recent earthquake which killed more than 45,000 people in Türkiye. The tragedy highlighted the disastrous of Erdogan deregulation of the construction sector and his ineffective emergency response.

Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu is likely to enjoy a large percentage of the Turkish nationalist vote, as well as Akener’s support, and a large part of the Kurdish votes. While the pro-Kurds The HDP’s support for him is only implicit the party opted not to put forward its own candidate, which would split the voices of the opposition former HDP leader Demirta explicitly supports his candidacy, from prison.

Kilicdaroglu’s main weakness is that he has lost numerous elections to Erdogan since becoming CHP leader in 2010. The majority of Turkish voters are conservative Muslims who tend to oppose the assertive secularist policies of the CHP.

To mitigate opposition from conservatives, Kilicdaroglu revised the authoritarian secularism of the atatrkists. He said the CHP will not reimpose the headscarf ban in universities and public institutions, and also asked student forgiveness for this previous policy.

Kilicdaroglu also established a broad alliance. Under his leadership, the CHP formed a coalition with five right-wing partiesthree of which are led by conservatives and Islamists.

Moreover, Kilicdaroglu promised to appoint two popular CHP politicians who can appeal to conservative voters for the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamoluand the mayor of Ankara, Mansour Yawa as vice-presidents if elected.

A global impact?

The outcome of the upcoming presidential election will determine whether Turkey will continue to be ruled by a populist Islamist regime or return to the path of secular modernization and democratization.

This has international implications.

A victory for Erdogan will signal that the global rise of right-wing populists is still robust enough to dominate a Muslim-majority country.

A victory for Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, can be celebrated by democrats around the world as the defeat of a populist Islamist leader, despite his control over the media and state institutions.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.