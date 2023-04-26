Politics
Prime Minister Modi pays final respects to Patriarch of Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party office in Chandigarh on Wednesday to pay his last respects to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. The 95-year-old politician deceased Tuesday after being hospitalized in Mohali a week ago.
The passing of Parkash Singh Badal is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learned a lot from him, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet expressing his condolences. He recalled many conversations with Patriarch SAD in which his wisdom was always clearly seen and described Badal as a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation, worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab.
The Center has announced a two-day national mourning across India as a mark of respect for the veteran politician. “On days of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the national flag is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment on these two days,” a government statement said.
The five-time chief minister rose through the political ranks after serving as village sarpanch and then contesting assembly elections for the first time in 1957.
Badal’s party only recently severed ties with the BJP following the 2020 farmers’ protest. It also returned its Padma Vibhushan award to the country’s second-highest civilian honor in protest. against the government’s treatment of protesting farmers.
The veteran politician was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after complaining of respiratory ailments.
“Despite proper medical treatment, S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Mohali Hospital extends its condolences on the passing of S Parkash Singh Badal,” the hospital said in a statement.

