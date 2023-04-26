Trump trial today: E Jean Carroll’s career destroyed after accusing then-president of rape, jury hears





Donald Trump reacts to Joe Bidens 2024 re-election campaign announcement

Donald Trump allegedly raped advice columnist E Jean Carroll after a chance encounter at an upscale New York department store, then destroyed her career by repeatedly lying about the allegations, a civil jury heard in New York on Tuesday. .

Opening arguments in Mr. Trump’s civil rape trial began Tuesday in a New York courtroom.

Former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll claimed the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

She first spoke about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.

He denied the incident happened and sadly retorted, he’s not my type.

Now Ms Carroll is spending her day in court after filing a new complaint the second in November, suing him both for the alleged sexual assault and then defaming her by denying it happened.

The lawsuit comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue abusers for historic assaults.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1682490609Trump legal team not blocking jury from hearing separate sexual assault allegation

Ms Carroll claims Mr Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in 1995 or 1996 and then defamed her in 2019 as president when he dismissed her claim.

The judge in charge of the trial which began on Tuesday April 25 ruled that Mr. Trump’s lawyers had acted too late. Jurors are now set to hear about another incident that could give the impression that the former president has a history of sexual assault.

Shweta Sharma26 April 2023 07:30

1682488800VIDEO: Jurors in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial will remain anonymous

Jurors in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial will remain anonymous

Gustaf Kilander26 April 2023 07:00

1682487009You can hate Donald Trump, his lawyer says in his opening statements

Joe Tacopina, who is part of the legal team representing Donald Trump in the E Jean Carroll rape case, told jurors you may hate the former president because of their views of him outside of court, but there is a time and a place for it.

People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump one way or another, Tacopina said. It’s OK to feel what you feel. You can hate Donald Trump. It’s OK.

But there is a secret time and place for it. It’s called ballot boxes in an election, not here in court.

His comments came after opening statements from Ms Carrolls’ defense team.

Shweta Sharma26 April 2023 06:30

1682485200Jury selected at 1:30 p.m.

Both groups of attorneys had three strikes from the remaining 35 jurors.

Judge Kaplan reminded jurors not to do their own research or wander the halls of Bergdorf Goodman.

He also explicitly prohibited anyone involved in the case from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Judge Kaplan announced that the nine-member jury had been selected and excused the remaining jurors.

Gustaf Kilander26 April 2023 06:00

1682483409Manhattan DA seeks to ban Trump from discussing evidence

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from publicly discussing the evidence prosecutors are giving to his lawyers in the business fraud case.

The risk of this defendant using the covered materials inappropriately is substantial, Manhattan District Assistant Attorney Catherine McCaw wrote.

The defendant has a long history of public discussions of his legal issues, including targeting witnesses, jurors, investigators, prosecutors and judges with harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements on social media and in other forums public and he has already done so in this case.

She said the behavior put these people and their families in considerable danger.

Shweta Sharma26 April 2023 05:30

1682481600Jury asked if he watched The Apprentice

The jury was then asked if they followed Mr Trump on social media, had Truth Social or Rumble accounts, or watched Mr Trumps reality show The Apprentice.

They were also asked whether they had read Ms. Carrolls magazine’s advice column Elle Ask E Jean, subscribed to her sub-stack or followed her on social media.

A juror said he believed Mr Trump had been treated unfairly by the press, but said it would not affect their ability to remain impartial.

The original 48 in the courtroom had been reduced to 35 by this point.

Then followed a series of biographical questions for the remaining jurors about their profession, where they lived, their family life and what print, broadcast or other media do you hear from.

Jurors’ responses ranged from Fox News and the Tim Poole Podcast to Provincetown Independent, CBS Evening News and randomly, Google, anything on the internet.

Some said they got their information from social media such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Several others said they hadn’t watched the news at all.

Bevan Hurley26 April 2023 05:00

1682478030Jury asked about political allegiances

Judge Kaplan briefed the prospective jury members on the basic details of the case. He then asked everyone a detailed list of questions to eliminate possible biases.

These included questions about whether they or members of their family or social circle knew Mr. Trump or Ms. Carroll, had had professional dealings with the lawyers, or had read , seen or heard anything about the case that could impact their ability to reach an unbiased decision.

All jurors indicated that they were registered to vote. How about those people, that’s great, Judge Kaplan said.

They were also asked if they had voted in the 2016 and 2020 elections, donated to Mr. Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, or worked or volunteered in a political campaign.

A handful of jurors who indicated they had political affiliations were excused from trial.

Jurors were then asked if they belonged to various groups, including QAnon, Antifa, Redneck Revolt, The John Brown Gun Club, Communist Party USA, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Boogaloo Bois, the Ku Klux. Klan or Trump Supporters NYC.

A juror has been excused after indicating he would not be able to be impartial due to the MeToo anti-harassment movement.

Bevan Hurley26 April 2023 04:00

1682474430Carroll attends first day in court

E Jean Carroll listened intently as she sat in the front row wearing a dark brown dress and white shirt, turning occasionally to smile at the audience gallery. She was flanked by a team of four lawyers, including lead counsel Roberta Kaplan, who is unrelated to the judge despite sharing the same surname.

Mr Trump’s all-male team of six lawyers and aides sat in two rows behind them.

Judge Kaplan briefed the prospective jury members on the basic details of the case. He then asked everyone a detailed list of questions to eliminate possible biases.

Bevan Hurley26 April 2023 03:00

1682470830Ex-Proud Boys leader blames Trump for Jan. 6 attack

The former leader of the far-right group Proud Boys has directly blamed Donald Trump for the violent January 6 attacks on the US Capitol.

Henry Enrique Tarrio is on trial for allegedly organizing a small group of Proud Boys to lead the storming of the United States Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens election victory over Mr Trump.

His lawyer, Nayib Hassan, in his closing argument on Tuesday cited Mr Trump’s fight as a hell of a cry during a rally in the hours before his supporters attacked the building with lawmakers in inside.

These are the words of Donald Trump, it is his motivation, it is his anger that caused what happened on January 6 in your beautiful and beautiful city, said Mr. Hassan.

They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald Trump and power.

Learn more:

Graeme Massie26 April 2023 02:00

1682469251What the jury heard in E Jean Carroll’s rape trial against Donald Trump

Ms Carroll, 79, is suing Mr Trump, 76, for assault and defamation in a civil lawsuit in US federal court in Lower Manhattan, the latest in a whirlwind of litigation surrounding the former president as he prepares to run for the White House in 2024.

Ms. Carroll had left Bergdorf Goodman on 5th Avenue in the spring of 1996 when she met Mr. Trump at a revolving door, Ms. Carrolls’ attorney Shawn Crowley told the jury in opening arguments.

She recognized Mr. Trump as that real estate guy, and he knew her as that advice columnist, Ms. Crowley said.

Bevan Hurley has the whole story.

Josh Marcus26 April 2023 01:34

