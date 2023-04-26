Politics
Foreign Minister set to fly to China, but is not lenient towards Xi Jinping’s regime
The foreign minister said he was ready to visit China in a bid to promote engagement with Beijing, but dismissed accusations that he was indulging Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule.
James Cleverly said it was almost inevitable that he would visit China and rejected calls to shut down relations with the country, despite tensions over human rights, Taiwan and Pacific security.
I spoke with senior Chinese foreign ministers, both Wang Yi and Qin Gang. There will likely be opportunities to engage with Chinese officials or ministers here in the UK.
At some point, I think it’s almost inevitable that I’ll do it in China as well.
He said no date had been set for a visit. If any of them go ahead, they would be the first British minister to visit China since Alok Sharma took part in the climate talks in Tianjin in 2021.
Beijing was undertaking the biggest military buildup in peacetime, but it would be a mistake to declare a new Cold War or seek to isolate China, Mr Cleverly warned in a speech last night.
Such a move would be seen as yet another attempt by the Rishi Sunaks government to balance tensions over Taiwan, Hong Kong and human rights abuses in hopes that President Xi could be persuaded to help resolve issues. issues such as climate change or peace in Ukraine.
Mr Sunak said when he became Prime Minister the golden age of UK-China relations was over, but he also tackled politics based on grand rhetoric rather than pragmatism in an apparent jab at her predecessor, Liz Truss.
The speech drew an immediate reaction from Tory backbenchers.
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith called Mr Cleverly naive and the speech an embarrassment – and said there was no point in Britain trying to retain influence with China because Beijing was not didn’t care what we thought.
The purpose of engagement is to engage
Speaking to the Telegraph ahead of the speech, Mr Cleverly dismissed the criticism as out of place and likely to make Britain worse off.
The whole point of commitment is that you are committing. You are committed to influence and we say we have agency. We have influence and I absolutely intend to use it, he said.
I absolutely intend not to paint the UK out of the pictures where key decisions and key global decisions have been made.
Dealing with the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, is not for the faint-hearted, and not engaging with them is not a sign of strength. You could say that would be a sign of weakness, or certainly an indication that we didn’t have the confidence to go into these engagements with the belief that we can make a difference.
I’m not going to shut up just because getting up and talking is going to be difficult. And it’s going to be tough – we absolutely recognize that – but we’re doing it anyway because it’s important.
Where we can cooperate, we will seek opportunities for cooperation, but throughout this we would be very aware that in some areas our values are fundamentally different.
