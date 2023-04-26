Jury selection for the E. Jean Carroll trial





Writer E. Jean Carroll arrives as jury selection is due to begin in the libel case against former US President Donald Trump brought by Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, before Federal Court in Manhattan, New York on April 25, 2023.

Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

The federal trial began Tuesday for a lawsuit brought by New York writer E. Jean Carroll, who accuses former President Donald Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. 1990.

Six men and three women were chosen for the jury in a selection process earlier today in Manhattan federal court.

“He sexually assaulted her,” Carroll’s attorney, Shawn Crowley, told jurors in an opening statement. “Donald Trump attacked her in 1996 and defamed her when he said she made it up.”

“We should hold him accountable for what he did in the locker room and for attacking his credibility,” Crowley said.

“Donald Trump assaulted Carroll but you’ll also hear she’s not the only one he assaulted,” the lawyer said, referring to other women who claimed Trump groped them against their will .

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina, in his own statement, urged jurors to set aside any negative feelings they might have about the former president and focus on the evidence, which he said, would exculpate Trump.

“People have strong feelings about Donald Trump and it’s okay to feel that way,” Tacopina said. “It’s okay to hate Donald Trump and there’s a time and a place to express it. In an election, not in court.”

“The evidence will show you that what [Carroll] doing so is an affront to justice,” Tacopina said. “She does it for money, political reasons and her status and in doing so she downplays the real rape victims and destroys their pain and capitalizes on them.”

Previously, during the jury selection process, a potential juror who said Trump was treated unfairly by the press, watched Fox News and was married to a cabinet minister was not chosen.

Ten potential jurors out of the initial group of 48 potential panel members were immediately removed from their positions after agreeing to a question posed by Judge Lewis Kaplan: “Is there something in the nature of this case or parties that would make it difficult for you to reach a fair and impartial verdict?

None of the prospective jurors said that the fact that Carroll went public with his allegation more than 20 years after it happened makes it any less credible.

Carroll was in the courtroom when jury selection began and plans to be there every day during the trial, his attorneys told Kaplan.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was not in court, and it is unclear he ever will be during the case. His lawyer Tacopina told the judge that the decision on whether Trump will appear at trial will be made on a day-to-day basis.

The trial begins three weeks after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan state court on a 34-count indictment accusing him of falsifying business records as part of a silent payment in 2016 to a porn star by his lawyer at the time shortly before the presidential election. year.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty in the case, is the first former president to face criminal charges.

He is under criminal investigation by federal authorities in connection with his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his retention of government records after leaving the White House in early 2021. A prosecutor State of Georgia is considering indicting him and his allies. in their bid to undo his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Trump has denied Carroll’s claim that he raped her after a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, which is just up the street from his residence and headquarters at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

She is suing him for the alleged rape under a new New York law that for a year allowed plaintiffs in sexual misconduct cases to bring civil suits that would normally be barred by the statute of limitations.

Carroll is also suing Trump for allegedly defaming her last October by saying her story was a hoax and that she changed her account of the incident while detailing it in a CNN interview.

The lawsuit relates to just one of two libel suits Carroll has pending against Trump. The other, which was filed in 2019, relates to allegedly defamatory statements Trump made as president about her alleged rape when she wrote about it in a New York Magazine article.

That other case was delayed due to legal arguments about whether Trump could be prosecuted for making such statements while serving in the White House.

Kaplan said the current trial will last five to 10 days and the jury will remain anonymous.

Jurors will be collected by court marshals from an assembly point and driven to court daily and returned to that point at the end of the day.

“There has been good media attention and we want to protect you from unintended attention and harassment,” Kaplan told prospective jurors.

The judge told jurors not to use real names when together. “If you’re Bill, you can be John for a few days,” Kaplan said.

During the selection process, potential jurors were asked if they knew Trump, Carroll, their lawyers or potential witnesses. None of the jurors indicated that they knew any of the parties.

Every potential juror was registered to vote, but several did not vote in 2016 and 2020, when Trump was the Republican presidential nominee.

A potential juror said he voted in both elections and contributed to a political action committee that supports Trump. But he said he would be impartial if he sat for the trial.

Eight prospective jurors said they had read, seen or heard of the case. One of them was dispensed from consideration.

When asked if anyone thought the 2020 election was stolen, as Trump has said since losing to President Joe Biden that year, no one raised a hand.

Probably no one claimed to follow the QAnon conspiracy theory, whose proponents tend to support Trump, or the Oath Keepers or Antifa.

A woman has been excused from service when she said she believes in the #MeToo movement, which in recent years has contributed to dozens of high profile men losing their jobs after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Twelve of the potential jurors said they watched Trump’s former reality show, “The Apprentice.”

They all agreed that the victim of sexual assault bears no responsibility or has to prove by evidence what happened. When asked if anyone had received special education on harassment or sexual assault, a man stood up and said he worked in a human resources department at a company, but he could remain impartial.

