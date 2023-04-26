KS Eshwarappa – Narendra Modis phone friend KS Eshwarappa clears the air on Muslims





Posted on 26.04.23, 06:00 KS Eshwarappa, the sidelined Karnataka BJP veteran who found himself in the limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on the phone last week, has reiterated that his party does not need of Muslim votes but expressed confidence that nationalist Muslims will support the BJP. The remarks run counter to former chief minister BS Yediyurappas who says the prime minister advised the party to reach out to Muslims. But with reactions from the ground suggesting the BJP faces an uphill battle in the May 10 Assembly elections, the ruling party appears to have put all its eggs in the polarization basket. There are approximately 60,000 to 65,000 (Muslim) voters in the city (Shimoga). I would like to tell you directly that we won’t need a single Muslim vote, Eshwarappa said Monday at a gathering of Lingayats near the Yediyurappas’ home in Shimoga. Of course, there are Muslims who have received our help and who will vote for us. Nationalist Muslims will certainly vote for the BJP. Eshwarappa, who was sacked as minister last year amid a controversy over corruption, also said last month that the BJP only needed the votes of nationalist Muslims. The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate for the May 10 elections. The Janata Dal Secular fielded 23 Muslims and the Congress 14 in the battle for the States 224 seats in the Assembly. Muslims, who make up about 13% of the state’s 5.21 million voters, have historically tended to vote for Congress and the Janata Dal Secular. However, the community polarization sparked by the Sangh parivar’s campaign against hijab, halal and the so-called “love jihad” appears to have led to a consolidation of the Muslim vote from which Congress hopes to benefit. It was in this context that Yediyurappa had spoken of Modi’s advice to reach out to Muslims ahead of state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The three main parties have, as usual, focused on politically influential communities such as the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, OBCs and Dalits, giving candidates from these groups the largest shares of nominations. Eshwarappa, who was denied the election nomination for himself and his son, had retired from electoral politics. However, he took to the campaign trail after being persuaded by the party.

