Hary Tanoe meets Jokowi at State Palace, discusses attitude during presidential election?





Perindo party chairman Hary Tanoesoedibjo meets President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace. Hary Tanoe deliberately met the president as he had not been in contact with Jokowi since celebrating Eid al-Fitr. “I met him after Eid, because I was in Solo able to There is no open day“, Hary Tanoe said as he left the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on Wednesday (4/26). Hary, who left the palace around 10:30 a.m. WIB, said there was no question of the political situation in the country. He said the meeting was in the context of sowan not to mention political dynamics. Including the question of determining the presidential candidate who will be carried by Perindo in the next presidential election of 2024. “Take it easy. It’s still on vacation, so No want to be heavy (including politics),” said Hary Tanoe. Hary Tanoe was also reluctant to comment on Perindo’s attitude towards the presidential election. He would not explain who would be Perindo’s presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. “Later. That’s if it’s a problem deletion talking to friends, all together,” said Hary Tanoe. The businessman who owns conglomerate MNC Group also said there was no discussion of business during his meeting with Jokowi. He repeated that the short meeting was only a form of hospitality. The president is already in Jakarta after undergoing Eid leave in Surakarta, Central Java. Jokowi also returned from a working visit to Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara to review preparations for the ASEAN summit. Meanwhile, regarding the presidential nomination, Jokowi was present at the declaration of Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate carried by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. Ganjar’s announcement was made directly by PDIP Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri on Friday (4/21) at Batu Tulis Palace, Bogor, West Java. So Liaison Previously, Hary Tanoe had explicitly stated that he would continue with the work program which was not completed by President Widodo. According to him, the Perindo Party will always be part of the government. Hary said he could become a liaison between the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) and Greater Indonesia Awakening (KIR). According to Hary, he has enough capital to become a liaison. Hary claims to have a close relationship with the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, who leads the Greater Indonesia Coalition. On the other hand, he said that he also has a close relationship with the driving force behind the United Indonesia Coalition, namely the General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto. “So I can become one of the facilitators. Of course, to unite the two coalitions to become a grand coalition,” Hary said at Perindo DPP’s office, Central Jakarta, on Friday (4/14). Nevertheless, he said that there were also other personalities who could mediate between the leaders of political parties. However, he did not mention the figure. Previously, Hary Tanoe and other Perindo officials visited Golkar headquarters on Monday (4/10). Earlier on Wednesday (5/4), Hary met Prabowo Subianto.

Journalist: Andi M. Arief

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ira/berita/6448bfa4dc32c/hary-tanoe-temui-jokowi-di-istana-negara-bahas-sikap-saat-pilpres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

