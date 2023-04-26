Donald Trump raped, groped ex-columnist E. Jean Carroll, court told | world news





Donald Trump raped former US columnist E. Jean Carroll and then mocked her with defamatory comments, a US court hearing a lawsuit against the ex-president has heard. Donald Trump’s attorney says E. Jean Carroll was motivated by money and fame as he opened the closing arguments in the highly anticipated trial.

Donald Trump-E trial. Jean Carroll: Former US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

E. Jean Carroll previously claimed that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Donald Trump first asked the former columnist for advice on buying women’s lingerie and then attacked her, she claimed.

“By the time they were inside (the locker room), everything changed. Suddenly, nothing was fun. Trump was almost twice his height,” E’s attorney said. Jean Carroll, Shawn Crowley, in court.

The lawsuit is not criminal in nature, but comes at a time when Donald Trump is facing a barrage of legal challenges that could jeopardize his 2024 bid for a second presidential term. Weeks earlier, Donald Trump faced criminal charges related to a silent payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first sitting president or former president to be charged with a crime. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to the payment made just before the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump is also under investigation over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.

E. Jean Carroll first made the allegation in 2019 and sued Donald Trump for defamation but was unable to include the rape allegation. Following a new law that took effect in November 2022 in New York that gave victims of sexual assault a one-year window to sue their alleged attackers decades after the attacks, she filed a new lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of “forcibly raping and groping her”.

“He attacked. He ridiculed her. He destroyed her,” his attorney said, seeking unspecified damages for significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological and pecuniary harm, loss of dignity and self-esteem. self and invasion of privacy.

