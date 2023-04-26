Xi Jinping accepts credentials from foreign ambassadors to China

On the afternoon of April 24, 2023, President Xi Jinping accepted credentials presented by 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People.

Beijing in April is bathed in spring breezes and glorious sunshine. Escorted by motorbikes, the diplomatic envoys successively arrived at the north gate of the Great Hall of the People. With honor guards lined up on both sides outside the gate and trumpeters blowing horns in salute, the envoys crossed the flag and climbed the steps of the white marble staircase.

In front of the giant painting “The Land So Rich in Beauty”, Xi Jinping accepted the credentials respectively presented by the envoys, and took photos with them one by one.

The envoy areas are as follows: Ambassador of Mongolia to China Tuvshin Badral, Ambassador of Guyana to China Anyin Choo, Ambassador of Barbados to China Hallam Henry, Ambassador of El Salvador to China Aldonov F. Alvarez, Ambassador of Austria to China Andreas Riecken, Ambassador of Iceland to China Thorir Ibsen, Ambassador of Mexico to China Jesus Seade, Ambassador of Finland to China Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Ambassador of Monaco to China Marie-Pascale Boisson, Ambassador of Seychelles to China Anne Lafortune, Ambassador of Ghana to China Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador of Bahrain to China Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho, Ambassador of the Union of Comoros to China Maoulana Charif, Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to China Analisa Low, Ambassador of Malawi to China Allan Joseph Chintedza, Ambassador of Algeria to China Hassane Rabehi, Ambassador of Serbia to China Maja Stefanovi, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to China Farhod Arziev, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Balumuene Nkuna F., Ambassador of the United States to China Nicholas Burns, Ambassador of India to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of Kiribati to China David Teaabo, Ambassador of Yemen to China Mohammed Al-Maitami, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Nuryshev Shakhrat, Ambassador of Venezuela to China Giuseppe Yoffreda, Ambassador from Syria to China Mhd. Hasanein Khaddam, Ambassador of Niger to China Garba Seyni, Ambassador of Germany to China Patricia Hildegard Flor, Ambassador of Samoa to China Albert Edward Raynold Mariner, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to China Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to China Chung Jae-ho, Ambassador of Nepal to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Ambassador of Senegal to China Ibrahima Sory SYLLA, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to China Jacques Jean Luc Nyanga, Ambassador of Brazil to China Marcos Galvao, Ambassador of Uganda to China Oliver Wonekha, Ambassador of South Sudan to China Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba, Ambassador of Cyprus to China Martha Mavrommati, Ambassador of Lesotho to China Kenneth Sentle Rabale, Ambassador of Switzerland to China Burri Juerg, Ambassador of the Bahamas to China Paulette Bethel , Ambassador of Estonia to China Hannes Hanso, Ambassador of Egypt to China Assem Hanafi, Ambassador of Sudan to China Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig, Ambassador of Russia to China Igor Morgulov, Ambassador of Canada to China Jennifer May, Ambassador of Portugal to China Paulo Jorge Nascimento, Ambassador Comma Serema, Ambassador of Botswana to China Jashim Uddin, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva, Ambassador of Slovakia to China Peter Lizak, Ambassador of New Zealand to China Grahame Robert Morton, Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe, Ambassador of Greece to China Evgenios Dimitrios Kalpyris, Ambassador of Cabo Green to China Arlindo Do Rosario, Ambassador of Guinea to China Aminata Koita, Ambassador of Malta to China John Busuttil, Ambassador of Chile to China Rene Mauricio HURTADO Navia, Ambassador of Suriname in China Chong Pick Fung, Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime A . smail Hakk Musa, Ambassador of Vanuatu to China Dennis Nai, Ambassador of Burundi to China Telesphore Irambona, Ambassador of Chad to China Allah-Maye Halina, Ambassador of San Marino to China Dario Galassi and Head of the European Union Delegation to China Albinan Jorge Toledo. Xi Jinping also met with Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General Zhang Ming.

At the closing of the accreditation ceremony, Xi Jinping delivered a speech to the envoys in the Beijing Hall.

Xi Jinping asked the envoys to convey his best wishes to the leaders of their respective countries and organizations as well as their peoples. He stressed that China stands ready to deepen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the peoples of all countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, so as to continuously advance the development of bilateral relations. . He expressed the hope that the envoys will gain a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and serve as messengers of friendship and bridges of cooperation. The Chinese government will provide support and facilitation to diplomatic envoys in carrying out their duties.

Xi Jinping pointed out that over the past three years, China, acting on the philosophy of putting people and their lives first, has gone through an extraordinary course in responding to the pandemic. During this course, China has received sincere help from many countries and peoples. China has also fully supported global efforts to fight the pandemic with concrete actions and worked with other countries to realize the vision of a global community of health for all, strengthening ties of mutual assistance and of sharing happiness and misfortune. China has embarked on a new journey towards building a modern socialist country in all respects and will advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a China road to modernization. China will follow the path of peaceful development, stick to its fundamental national policy of opening up to the outside world, pursue a strategy of mutually beneficial opening up, and create more opportunities for the world with new advances in its own development. China stands ready to work with the international community to carry out the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, uphold the common values ​​of mankind, promote mutual understanding and cooperation. affinity among people of all countries, jointly address various global challenges, and continuously advance towards the goal of building a community of humanity with a shared future.

Wang Yi and Qin Gang were present at the event.