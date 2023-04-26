Zulhas met Jokowi at the palace, asked about political developments





loading…

National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman and Commerce Minister Zulkifli Hasan meets with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (26/4/2023). Photo/Raka Dwi Novianto

JAKARTA – President of the National Mandate Party (PAN) as well as Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hassan meet President Joko Widodo Jokowi ) at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (26/4/2023). The man colloquially known as Zulhas admitted to discussing political matters with Jokowi. – President of the National Mandate Party (PAN) as well as Minister of Trademeet President Joko Widodo) at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (26/4/2023). The man colloquially known as Zulhas admitted to discussing political matters with Jokowi. “Politics is the main thing. It’s good to touch and ask a little,” Zulhas said at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta, on Wednesday (26/4/2023). Zulhas admitted to being questioned by Jokowi about current political developments. Not only that, he said, there will be a meeting of general presidents of political parties to keep in touch with Jokowi. “Yes sir, what about the current political developments of Mr. Anu. Apart from the Minister of Commerce, I am also the General Chairman of PAN. Later we will meet. Hopefully later we will find the right one. moment. You will invite the presidents party for a friendly visit,” Zulhas said. Zulhas also revealed that the chairman of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) would hold a meeting tomorrow at the residence of Golkar party chairman Airlangga Hartarto. “Oh, tomorrow night we will meet, tomorrow night we will meet Mr. Airlangga, I am Mr. Airlangga and Mr. Mardiono on the 27th,” Zulhas said. Regarding the presence of potential PDIP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo at the meeting, Zulhas only replied that the meeting was attended by the ketum of political parties. “It’s a meeting. Tomorrow is KIB. After that, you also invited the party presidents to have a coffee together,” he concluded. (rca)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1081653/12/zulhas-bertemu-jokowi-di-istana-ditanya-soal-perkembangan-politik-1682489098 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos