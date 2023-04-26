

The police are not enough, the CCP says, every faithful citizen should become an informant. by Zhou Kexin China’s boss Zhuang Rongwen’s cyberspace administration. China’s public security has several units and agencies that specialize in hunting down dissidents who express their opinions on the web, but it seems the CCP He represents the Chinese Communist Party, which since 1949 has controlled all social and political life in China. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The ultimate goal of the CCP is the suppression of religion. However, how this goal is achieved has varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive in China for a long time. All citizens should become spies and report on web content that does not correspond to the "two upholds" i.e. the twin commandments of upholding the Central Committee of the CCP and upholding the leadership of Xi Jinping and upholding the leadership of Xi Jinping On April 17, the powerful Central Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) organized a national conference on "network reporting". The CEOs of Xinhuanet, Weibo, Tencent and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) were also summoned. The meeting was chaired by CAC director Zhuang Rongwen, who is also deputy director of the CCP's Central Propaganda Department. CAC insists Chinese citizens have been urged to practice "network reporting" by Xi Jinping itself. Every netizen should "work hard on political-related reporting, improve the ability to politically examine, judge, and conduct online reporting work, and focus on maintaining ideological security on the Internet." All should "work hard to report and take the job of reporting seriously." In other words, all Internet users who want to avoid being accused of disloyalty should spy on and report those who post content on the Web that is not in harmony with the "two principles". In fact, they should do more than report and "work hard to refute online rumors." Every Netizen Should Become a Cyber ​​Warrior Fighting on the Web to Defend Xi Jinping and the Central Committee and reject and denounce dissent. The CAC has created an office dedicated exclusively to collecting and investigating whistleblower reports. If there aren't enough of them, the keynote speakers explained, there will be consequences. Every Loyal Citizen Should Become a Spy for the CCP

