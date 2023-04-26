Rishi Sunak seeks EU deal to ease passport checks caused by Brexit chaos





Rishi Sunak wants a deal with the European Union to make post-Brexit travel to Europe easier for Britons, it has been claimed. PM hopes to strike deal allowing UK passport holders to use EU e-gates for checks, says Bloomberg. This would remove the need for post-Brexit manual checks – including passport stamps – which have led to long queues during peak hours. Bloomberg reported that a formal approach had not yet been made in Brussels but it was being discussed informally with diplomats. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: We will always want to find ways to minimize unnecessary waiting times. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Future publication via Getty Images When asked if the Prime Minister was seeking a deal on EU e-gates, his spokesman replied: We are working closely with the European Commission and Member States to understand the impacts of introducing of the entry and exit system for British citizens. Our priority is always to minimize unnecessary delays for UK passengers and some countries – such as Spain – already allow UK citizens to use electronic gates on arrival in certain circumstances. The spokesman said there were no live talks between Westminster and Brussels. But he added: Of course we will always want to find ways to minimize unnecessary waiting times for UK nationals. The EU only allows citizens of the bloc and countries affiliated to the European Economic Area to use its electronic passport gates. Extending the rules to Britons would violate the principle that after Brexit the UK should not retain the privileges of EU membership, Bloomberg reported. The UK already allows EU visitors to use e-gates in Britain and Spain unilaterally decided to let Britons use its e-gates last year. Sunak is due to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 summit in Japan in May. Relations with the EU have softened since Sunak became prime minister. He and von der Leyan have agreed a new post-Brexit deal with Northern Ireland in a bid to ease contentious border pressures. The British government is still grappling with the consequences of leaving the European Union amid growing concern over the decision. A three-hour debate took place in Westminster Hall on Monday, sparked by 183,000 people signing a petition calling for a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit. Brexit has been cited repeatedly as Britain’s economy is expected to perform the worst of any G20 economy except Russia this year and next, according to IMF analysis. It comes as a bombshell new book has revealed that on EU referendum night Boris Johnson admitted he had no plan. The Vote Leave campaigner said he didn’t think that would happen as Britons backed Brexit 52% to 48%, according to Johnson at 10. An excerpt from the book by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, dragged in The temperaturereveals Johnson’s first thoughts when Leave won. What is happening ? he kept saying, before it hit him: Oh shit, we don’t have a plan. We didn’t think of that. I didn’t think that would happen. Holy shit, what are we gonna do?

