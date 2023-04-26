In Kerala, PM Modi says a strong center is important for India’s development





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said only a strong government at the Center could harness the power of states to boost national development. On April 25, Mr Modi was in Thiruvananthapuram to report the Vande Bharath Express train. He also announced several railway development projects, launched the Kochi Water Metro and laid the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park. Mr Modis’ comment came during a gigantic public meeting at Central Stadium. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his welcome speech, stressed the need to preserve and strengthen cooperative federalism. The leadership’s view of center-state relations has taken on political significance in the context of the raging national controversy centered on allegations of alleged attacks by Union governments on federalism, ruling jurisdictional and fiscal sovereignty of provincial governments. In what appeared to be a campaign speech ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Modi said only a strong central government, which takes proactive decisions in the national interest, could catalyze economic development and social progress in keeping pace with state governments. . Mr. Modi said the mentality of service has guided the actions of the Centre. On the one hand, it had invested heavily in developing robust and scalable digital and physical connectivity. Such a nation-building infrastructure would benefit people uniformly, regardless of their economic status, religion, caste, community or region. It would bring people together, bridge the gap between cultures and strengthen the concept of Ek Bharat (one nation). The era of easy living and business has arrived, Mr Modi said. Mr Modi said the Center had quintupled its allocation for railway development in Keralas since the current provision came to power in 2014. The Center has invested 10 lakh crores to improve rail, road and air infrastructure, public transport and logistics. Mr Modi said that Vande Bharat will become a true semi-high speed railway system in Kerala once the railways upgrade the track and signal system within 28 months. Subsequently, the Vande Bharath Express Train service would run from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangalore in Karnataka. Mr Modi said the Center is focusing on youth skills development to harness the unrealized power of the country’s young demographic for national development. Mr. Modi noted that Kerala’s climate, literacy, natural beauty, quality of life, famous cuisine and globally connected population have helped its economic and social rise. The state would appear as a common thread for the whole country if it realized its development potential. Mr Modi said the recent G-20 related meeting on the shores of the Kumarakam backwaters has put the state in the spotlight on the world map. I often highlight the highlights of Kerala in Mann Ki Baat (Prime Minister’s weekly radio program broadcast on All India Radio). I interact with Keralites when I travel abroad. I urge everyone to be global ambassadors of Kerala’s famous Matta rice, spices, handicrafts and coconut oil. From local to global should be the country’s business slogan, Mr Modi said. Mr. Modi announced the upgrading of stations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala-Sivagiri, Nemom and Kochu-Veli. He said the railways will make facilities future-proof multi-model transportation hubs with world-class equipment. Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Minister of Fisheries Abdu Rahiman, Minister of Transport Antony Raju and MP Shashi Tharoor were present.

