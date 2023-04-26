Xi Jinping: China strengthens protection of intellectual property rights





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the country has strengthened the full chain of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and continues to improve the innovation and business environment. Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter at a commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of cooperation between China and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). He noted that over the past 50 years, China has been firmly committed to upholding the multilateral system of international intellectual property rights, and the country’s cooperation with WIPO has broadened and deepened with fruitful results. . China has always attached great importance to IPR protection and made efforts to strengthen the country in intellectual property, he said. China has strengthened IPR legal protection, upgraded IPR management system, strengthened IPR full chain protection and continued to improve innovation and business environment, Xi said in the statement. letter. He added that China is willing to further deepen friendly cooperation with WIPO and work together to make the global intellectual property governance system fairer and more equitable and better improve the welfare of mankind. The memorial event was held in Beijing on Wednesday. Learn more: China deepens cooperation with World Intellectual Property Organization Three Things to Know About China’s Intellectual Property Rights Management Reform (Contributed by Xinhua)

