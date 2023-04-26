An Unmatched Bond: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Touched Parkash Singh Badal’s Feet





Image source: PTI/FILE Prime Minister Modi touched Badal’s feet while showing him respect in 2019 Indian politics is known for an intense war of words and acrimonious relations between politicians. However, some adorable incidents also happen during politics which later become memories in the history of politics. One such incident comes to mind as we pay a final tribute to Punjab’s greatest politician, Parkash Singh Badal. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal. The Prime Minister welcomed Badal as he traveled to Varanasi to accompany Prime Minister Modi who submitted a candidacy on April 26, 2019. Prime Minister Modi’s gesture was applauded on social media. In a video, Prime Minister Modi was seen touching Badal’s feet before moving on to other allies like – then allies – Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, O Panneerselvam and Uddhav Thackeray. PM Modi arrives in Chandigarh to pay final respects Prime Minister Modi arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday and visited the SAD office here to pay his last respects to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who died in a private hospital in Mohali. Patriarch Shiromani Akali Dal Badal was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after complaining of respiratory discomfort. He breathed his last around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The mortal remains of Badal, who straddled Punjab politics for more than seven decades, were kept at the party office here as dozens of mourners gathered to pay their last respects. Personal loss: PM Modi Modi had described Badal’s disappearance on Tuesday as a “personal loss” and said he was a colossal figure in Indian politics who had contributed greatly to the nation. “Extremely saddened by the passing of Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure in Indian politics and an outstanding statesman who contributed greatly to our nation,” Prime Minister Modi had said in a tweet. SAD severed two-decade ties with BJP Interestingly, PM Modi’s BJP and Badal’s SAD are no longer friends. The Prime Minister’s visit to Chandigarh to pay homage to Badal surprised many. Previously, the Badal-founded Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) withdrew from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020, citing injustice to farmers” on 3 Farm Bills. SAD was one of oldest BJP allies for about 24 years. (With PTI input) Also Read-PM Modi Pays Tribute to SAD Founding Leader Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh latest news from india

